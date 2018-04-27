Bilbao to submit bid to secure shock return of Man Utd star

Kolkata, April 27: Ander Herrera's former side Athletic Bilbao are said to be working out an ambitious offer for the Spanish midfielder to bring him back to the Basque side in the coming summer.
Herrera spent three seasons with the La Liga outfit and made almost 100 appearances for them before switching to Manchester United under Louis Van Gaal in 2014 in a £28m deal.
The 27-year-old Spaniard midfielder was instrumental in the Red Devils' all three honours last season, scoring two goals and adding seven assists as well as winning the player of the year award.
However, this season, the midfielder's form has not gone down well whereas injury issues also have marred his game time. Herrera has often struggled to start, especially with the arrival of Nemanja Matic.
There were even reports that Jose Mourinho might sell the player if any good offer comes by.
Herrera has only one year left in his contract and with no new talks surfacing till now, the Red Devils would want to avoid losing him for free next year.
And after seeing the situation, the La Liga reportedly have put together an 'attractive proposal' for Herrera, who came through the youth ranks at San Mames.
According to reports, Bilbao want Herrera as a part of their team shake-up which is more likely to see present interim boss Jose Angel Ziganda replaced by former Sevilla and Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo at this season's end.
And Berizzo apparently has green signalled the board over this move as he wants to bring back Herrera and make him the highest-earner in the Spanish side.
However, Herrera earlier had stated that he wants to remain at United for a long time no matter what conditions appear. But, with a better pay package and more game time at his doorstep, and no new contract offer coming by his way, as of now, the 28-year-old midfielder might be tempted to leave the Old Trafford side for Bilbao in the coming summer window.
Herrera has played 35 matches in all competitions so far for United, scoring and assisting twice each. The midfielder last appeared in United's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semifinal and scored the winner playing a key role in the tie.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.