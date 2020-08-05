Hojbjerg and Walker-Peters close to Tottenham-Southampton swap deal

Bengaluru, August 5: Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is close to signing a deal with Tottenham Hotspur with full back Kyle Walker-Peters headed the other way in a Premier League swap transfer deal reported by British media.
Denmark midfielder Hojbjerg is set to move for a fee in the region of 15 million pounds while right back Walker-Peters, who joined Southampton on loan in January, will make a permanent switch for 12 million pounds, according to Reuters news agency who quoted a Sky Sports report.
Hojbjerg, who moved to the Premier League from Bayern Munich in 2016, was stripped of the Saints captaincy in June when the 23-year-old made his intention to leave the south-coast club clear to manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.
Hojbjerg stripped of Southampton captaincy
Walker-Peters, who is also 23 and moved to Saints for more first team action, has played 10 times in the Premier League under Hasenhuettl since his loan move earlier this year.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had said last month there was a place at the north London club for Walker-Peters to return but would not stand in the defender's way if he wanted to leave in search of more playing time elsewhere.
Mourinho: Spurs must be realistic over transfer targets
Mourinho keen to strengthen Tottenham squad after securing Europa League spot
The 2019-20 Premier League season which was delayed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, got over on July 26 with Liverpool being crowned the champions for the first time in almost 30 years.
The new season is expected to start on September 12 though many including Chelsea coach Frank Lampard have objected to it considering the UEFA Champions League is getting over only in the last week of August.
September 12 too early - Lampard wants Chelsea's Premier League start pushed back
The UEFA's Champions League and Europa League competitions, which were also postponed like rest of the football leagues all over the world due to the coronavirus is set to resume this week.
The Europa League resumes on Wednesday, with the Champions League coming back on Friday - both competitions reaching a conclusion this month with mini tournaments taking place in different countries.
Champions League, Europa League return: Where is it happening and how will it work?