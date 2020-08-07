Football
How all Liverpool first-team players who were sold or released performed in their respective sides in 2019-20

By

Bengaluru, Aug 7: Liverpool have been crowned the Champions of England in an extra-ordinary campaign where they get past a magnificent Manchester City by a massive 18 points. The Reds accumulated a total of 99 points, a record points total in their history. Not only that in their journey they broke several individuals and team milestones as well.

However, all these were done in a campaign where they signed only four players, two on a free transfer and the other two on cheap deals. But to accommodate them, Klopp showed his ruthlessness to let go four first-team players from the rosters either on a free transfer or on a permanent deal.

Here we have decided to take a look back to those names and analyse how they fared in their new side this season:

Danny Ings

Ings spent last season on loan at Southampton after failing to find a first-team spot under Klopp. The English striker has had a decent campaign which made Sotton splash out £20million for him. The move turned out to be one of the best deals done by the Hasenhuttl. Ings almost single-handedly carried his team this season, scoring his career-best 22 goals.

Simon Mignolet

The Belgian keeper already lost his first-team birth last season since the arrival of Alisson. So, to play regularly he chose to leave the club in Summer. Mignolet decided to move to his native place with Club Brugge in a £6.5million deal and it has also proved to be a success. He kept 16 clean sheets in 27 Jupiler Pro League games in 2019-20 and also won the league with his side declared Belgian champions after the remainder of the season was cancelled.

Daniel Sturridge

The English striker's last couple of years were mostly marred with injury issues and with both the likes of Origi and Shaqiri overpowering him in the first XI he decided not to renew his Anfield contract. He joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer and was having an impressive campaign. He scored seven goals in 16 appearances in all competitions before his contract was terminated by mutual agreement in March 2020 following his four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules.

Alberto Moreno

The left-back fell behind Andy Robertson in the starting XI and he was eventually released by the club last Summer following his contract's end. He joined Villarreal as a free agent but once again injuries restricted him to just 18 La Liga appearances. Although, even that was more than his last two season's league appearances combined.

Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 10:02 [IST]
