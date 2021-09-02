How Arsenal's deadline day signing can improve their backline

Bengaluru, Sep 2: Arsenal made an excellent deadline day signing in the form of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna having splashed around £19.8 million to bring the Japanese international to the Emirates.
The
22-year-old
will
wear
the
No
18
shirt
at
the
Emirates
and
underwent
a
medical
in
Italy
on
Tuesday
and
has
signed
a
four-year
deal
with
the
North
London
giants,
with
the
option
of
a
fifth.
Tomiyasu's
arrival
will
help
the
Gunners
to
fill
the
gap
left
by
the
departure
of
Hector
Bellerin,
who
has
joined
Real
Betis
on
loan
until
the
end
of
the
season.
Tomiyasu has been a player very much in demand throughout the summer, especially from the Premier League. He was strongly linked with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur but neither side could get the deal over the line.
And,
that
presented
an
opportunity
for
Arsenal
to
make
a
late
approach
for
the
coveted
Serie
A
defender.
And,
for
just
£19.8
million,
Tomiyasu
could
potentially
prove
to
be
a
bargain
deal
from
Arsenal's
point
of
view.
The biggest attribute of Tomiyasu is the versatility that allows him to slot in effortlessly at either right-back or centre-back. Tomiyasu is a defensive-minded right-back who won't get forward on every opportunity but instead will help shore up a backline that has been conceding goals for fun.
The
Gunners
have
conceded
nine
goals
already
in
three
games
which
is
second
highest
in
the
Premier
League
this
season
behind
Norwich
City
who
have
conceded
10.
While Tomiyasu might not be a high-profile or big-name signing, he is the kind of a player the Gunners were desperately seeking. The Japanese international registered a tackling success rate of 78.3% last season which made him the seventh-best tackler in Serie A and that is a considerable achievement.
He
is
also
extremely
agile
which
helps
him
to
track
back
and
recover
the
ball
to
cut
out
dangers.
The
Arsenal
defence
has
looked
all
over
the
place
this
campaign
and
the
22-year-old
could
prove
to
be
the
difference.
Tomiyasu is also an excellent reader of the game and was the 20th best in Serie A last season in terms of successful interceptions having made 54 interceptions during the course of the season.
It
is
needless
to
say
that
he
would
improve
significantly
with
age
and
experience
and
prove
to
be
a
vital
asset
for
the
Gunners
in
years
to
come.
Thanks
to
his
frame
of
6'2"
inches
and
solid
jumping
reach,
Tomiyasu
is
also
excellent
in
the
air
and
was
the
ninth-best
player
in
Serie
A
last
season
in
terms
of
aerial
duels
won
with
91
to
his
name.
Thanks to his intelligent gameplay, technical abilities and tactical attributes as well as physical prowess, Tomiyasu will be able to offer Arteta the flexibility he desperately needs to bring Arsenal of this mess.
Either in a four at the back system or in a system with five at the back, Tomiyasu could come handy, unlike Bellerin who was somewhat of a liability defensively. Tomiyasu has everything in his locker to become successful in Arsenal colours but he must make an immediate impact at the club as the fans are clearly running out of patience.