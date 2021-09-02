Football
How Arsenal's deadline day signing can improve their backline

By

Bengaluru, Sep 2: Arsenal made an excellent deadline day signing in the form of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna having splashed around £19.8 million to bring the Japanese international to the Emirates.

The 22-year-old will wear the No 18 shirt at the Emirates and underwent a medical in Italy on Tuesday and has signed a four-year deal with the North London giants, with the option of a fifth. Tomiyasu's arrival will help the Gunners to fill the gap left by the departure of Hector Bellerin, who has joined Real Betis on loan until the end of the season.

Tomiyasu has been a player very much in demand throughout the summer, especially from the Premier League. He was strongly linked with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur but neither side could get the deal over the line.

And, that presented an opportunity for Arsenal to make a late approach for the coveted Serie A defender. And, for just £19.8 million, Tomiyasu could potentially prove to be a bargain deal from Arsenal's point of view.

The biggest attribute of Tomiyasu is the versatility that allows him to slot in effortlessly at either right-back or centre-back. Tomiyasu is a defensive-minded right-back who won't get forward on every opportunity but instead will help shore up a backline that has been conceding goals for fun.

The Gunners have conceded nine goals already in three games which is second highest in the Premier League this season behind Norwich City who have conceded 10.

While Tomiyasu might not be a high-profile or big-name signing, he is the kind of a player the Gunners were desperately seeking. The Japanese international registered a tackling success rate of 78.3% last season which made him the seventh-best tackler in Serie A and that is a considerable achievement.

He is also extremely agile which helps him to track back and recover the ball to cut out dangers. The Arsenal defence has looked all over the place this campaign and the 22-year-old could prove to be the difference.

Tomiyasu is also an excellent reader of the game and was the 20th best in Serie A last season in terms of successful interceptions having made 54 interceptions during the course of the season.

It is needless to say that he would improve significantly with age and experience and prove to be a vital asset for the Gunners in years to come. Thanks to his frame of 6'2" inches and solid jumping reach, Tomiyasu is also excellent in the air and was the ninth-best player in Serie A last season in terms of aerial duels won with 91 to his name.

Thanks to his intelligent gameplay, technical abilities and tactical attributes as well as physical prowess, Tomiyasu will be able to offer Arteta the flexibility he desperately needs to bring Arsenal of this mess.

Either in a four at the back system or in a system with five at the back, Tomiyasu could come handy, unlike Bellerin who was somewhat of a liability defensively. Tomiyasu has everything in his locker to become successful in Arsenal colours but he must make an immediate impact at the club as the fans are clearly running out of patience.

