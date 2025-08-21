Arsenal's William Saliba Urges Team To Focus On Winning Trophies After Victory Over Manchester United

Football How did Arsenal beat Tottenham to sign Eberechi Eze? Explained and Complete Timeline as Gunners win North London Derby By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 9:20 [IST]

Eberechi Eze is set to join Arsenal, fulfilling his boyhood dream of playing for the Gunners, where he was once an academy player.

Arsenal reignited their interest after Kai Havertz's knee injury, targeting Eze's versatility and creativity (14 goals, 11 assists last season) to bolster their attack.

A £68m release clause has been agreed by Arsenal, outpacing rivals Tottenham. Eze's desire to join Arsenal, combined with their swift action, secured the transfer, enhancing their squad depth for the Premier League title race.

How Arsenal Won the Transfer Battle Against Tottenham - Explained with Timeline

Arsenal secured Eberechi Eze's signature in a dramatic transfer battle with Tottenham, leveraging strategic timing, player preference, and squad needs. Below is a timeline and explainer of how Arsenal prevailed:

June 2025: Arsenal and Tottenham identify Eze as a target. Arsenal meet Eze's agents to discuss terms, but Crystal Palace insist on his £68m release clause. Tottenham, under new manager Thomas Frank, also express interest, eyeing Eze as a statement signing.

July 2025: Arsenal's interest persists, but they prioritize other signings (e.g., Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke). Tottenham hold talks with Palace, exploring a deal below the release clause, which Palace reject.

Early August 2025: Tottenham's interest intensifies after James Maddison's serious knee injury, prompting renewed talks for Eze. Arsenal, aware of the clause's impending expiration (August 15), remain hesitant due to squad and financial constraints, needing to sell players like Leandro Trossard.

August 10: Arsenal quietly reached a principle agreement with Crystal Palace as early as the morning of August 10. But Arsenal kept it quiet, as per The Independent. Also, they were in a dilemma to sign Eze after Ethan Nwaneri signed a new deal.

August 12-13, 2025: Tottenham open official negotiations with Palace, believing they have an agreement. The player was also in the acceptance that the dream Arsenal move may never happen and widespread reports started to reveal the player may end up at Spurs.

August 21, 2025: Arsenal finalize the transfer with Palace, who delay confirmation to keep Eze for a Conference League match. Tottenham, sensing Eze's preference for Arsenal, shift to alternative targets. The Gunners' move came after Kai Havertz's knee injury, which required bolstering their attack.

In the end, Eze is set to become the 7th summer signing for the Gunners. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Cristhian Mosquera and Noni Madueke have already joined the Gunners this summer. And now Eze is likely to be their final piece of business, that also, with a North London derby hijack in the transfer market.