Football How Did Lionel Messi Perform On Return From Injury As Inter Miami Beat LA Galaxy 3-1? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 10:14 [IST]

Lionel Messi's much-awaited comeback for Inter Miami could not have been more dramatic. After missing two matches with a hamstring issue, the Argentine superstar returned against LA Galaxy and immediately reminded the football world of his magic.

His brilliance turned what looked like a tense contest into a statement 3-1 win for the Herons at Chase Stadium.

Messi did not start the match, entering at the beginning of the second half with Miami leading 1-0 through Jordi Alba's opener. The defending champions, however, found themselves pegged back in the 59th minute when Joseph Paintsil equalised for LA Galaxy, shifting the momentum away from the hosts.

But Messi's presence altered the narrative instantly. In the 83rd minute, the 37-year-old produced a moment that will be remembered as one of the goals of the season. Picking up the ball near midfield, Messi weaved past defenders with typical ease before unleashing a rocket from the edge of the box. Goalkeeper Novak Micovic had no chance as the ball rattled into the net, sending the Miami crowd into raptures.

Just six minutes later, Messi showed his playmaking genius. With Miami holding a slender lead, he turned provider in vintage fashion. Collecting a difficult pass from Rodrigo De Paul, Messi used a delicate backheel flick to release Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan striker smashed home emphatically, sealing a 3-1 victory and capping off a night of classic "MSN-style" chemistry between the two former Barcelona stars.

For Inter Miami, the win was crucial after their recent setback against Orlando City. For Messi, the performance was yet another reminder that even when returning from injury, his ability to change games remains unmatched. The two contributions-a wonder strike and a sublime assist-reignited Miami's attack at the perfect moment.

The victory also sets up a high-profile Leagues Cup quarterfinal clash against Mexican giants Tigres, where Messi's influence will again be pivotal. If his return game was anything to go by, the Herons' talisman is back at his very best, and Inter Miami's ambitions remain firmly alive.