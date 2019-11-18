How Liverpool could line up without Salah after the Egyptian is ruled out due to injury

Bengaluru, Nov. 18: Liverpool may have to head into one of their busiest months of the campaign without their star attacker Mohamed Salah who as per Skysports, has aggravated an ankle injury during last weekend's 3-1 win over Manchester City.
The Egyptian superstar now is a major doubt not only for the coming week but at least for another month if some of the reports are to be true. Salah this term seems to have been troubled with lowkey injuries and with a still long season to go, Klopp is now unlikely to take the risk with the injury and thus would surely provide the much-needed care to his star man without aggravating it.
But with Liverpool still having 17 matches to play over the next 64 days, two of which are in the Champions League with the Reds not yet securing qualification from the group, a solid replacement in his place in the starting line-up is a major concern for Klopp. The German manager so far this season has successfully rotated the squad but rarely has disrupted their front trio of Mane-Firmino-Salah. However, for around next 3-4 weeks he may have to find a way to put up a new system and there are three options to choose from.
Divock Origi
Divock Origi is likely to be the first name to crop up at the moment. The Belgian has had a knack for scoring clutch goals in big games and since last season, has been the game-changer coming from the bench. However, replacing Salah for a longer period surely won't be easy, but Jurgen Klopp can at least turn to a proven goalscorer in him. He could be deployed in the left-hand side in the front-three while Mane could take Salah's position in the right-hand side. The Belgian has three goals to his name this term.
Xherdan Shaqiri
Another player who could be put in the team in the meanwhile is Xherdan Shaqiri. The former Bayern attacker has had a successful period last season coming from the bench but this term Klopp has not trusted him that much. Although injury has sunk his chances this term as well but he’s due to be back after the international break. Given the positional aspect right now he should be the perfect man to link-up from the left-hand side but it remains to be seen if Klopp hands him the opportunity to start a game.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Aside from Origi and Shaqiri, Klopp's options at the wide-area right now is thin however versatile Oxlade-Chamberlain could also play a part in this trial period. Klopp mostly lines him up in the right-hand side of a middle three midfield but the England international drifts away in wide areas to operate his gameplay and he could be an option for Klopp in the left-hand side. Primarily a winger in his earlier days playing in the wide areas won't be a new task for the former Gunners and some tweaks in the system, with Ox as the man to indicate a false-nine system could bring a new dimension in the attack.