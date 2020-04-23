How Manchester United have been a better side with Nemanja Matic on the pitch

Bengaluru, April 23: After a massive turnaround in the second half of the campaign, Manchester United finally handed midfielder Nemanja Matic, a new contract of one year.
It surely is a remarkable comeback from the Serbian who was almost on the brink of exit after struggling in the first half of the campaign.
When the season started the former Chelsea man was seen as an alternative to players like Fred and Scott Mctominay. However, long injuries to McTominay and Paul Pogba meant that Matic getting a long run in the first-team since December which resulted in him being one of the most standout players of the side.
In his 12 Premier League appearances this season, the 31-year-old has made 2.2 tackles per-90 min, just short of Scott McTominay (2.3) and Fred (2.4) while he has also averaged 1.3 interceptions.
He started in 14 of Manchester United’s last 17 matches in all competitions while in his last 20 appearances, United have kept 20 clean sheets which speak the volume of his performance and the protection United back four has enjoyed lately.
Here is a statistical point of view of him having a great influence on the side whenever he took part in a match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge as manager.
Overall Matic has started in 38 games for United this term resulting in 23 wins, 7 draws and 8 loses. United have conceded only 0.8 goals per game while scoring 1.7 games per 90. The win rate of the side is 60.7% whenever the Serbian has been on the pitch.
However, in his absence, United have also played 38 games since last year under the reign of Solskjaer. However, the win ratio is only 44.7% with United managing 17 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats.
So it is quite apparent to say United have significantly played better with Matic in the team having a better defensive record as well as offensive movement. As it stands, the way the Serbian international has been performing of late, it is clear that he has still plenty left to offer at this level in the United side.