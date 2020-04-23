Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

How Manchester United have been a better side with Nemanja Matic on the pitch

By

Bengaluru, April 23: After a massive turnaround in the second half of the campaign, Manchester United finally handed midfielder Nemanja Matic, a new contract of one year.

It surely is a remarkable comeback from the Serbian who was almost on the brink of exit after struggling in the first half of the campaign.

When the season started the former Chelsea man was seen as an alternative to players like Fred and Scott Mctominay. However, long injuries to McTominay and Paul Pogba meant that Matic getting a long run in the first-team since December which resulted in him being one of the most standout players of the side.

In his 12 Premier League appearances this season, the 31-year-old has made 2.2 tackles per-90 min, just short of Scott McTominay (2.3) and Fred (2.4) while he has also averaged 1.3 interceptions.

He started in 14 of Manchester United’s last 17 matches in all competitions while in his last 20 appearances, United have kept 20 clean sheets which speak the volume of his performance and the protection United back four has enjoyed lately.

Here is a statistical point of view of him having a great influence on the side whenever he took part in a match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge as manager.

Overall Matic has started in 38 games for United this term resulting in 23 wins, 7 draws and 8 loses. United have conceded only 0.8 goals per game while scoring 1.7 games per 90. The win rate of the side is 60.7% whenever the Serbian has been on the pitch.

However, in his absence, United have also played 38 games since last year under the reign of Solskjaer. However, the win ratio is only 44.7% with United managing 17 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats.

So it is quite apparent to say United have significantly played better with Matic in the team having a better defensive record as well as offensive movement. As it stands, the way the Serbian international has been performing of late, it is clear that he has still plenty left to offer at this level in the United side.

More NEMANJA MATIC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 15:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue