How three newly promoted Premier League teams fared on the opening day

Bengaluru, Sept. 16: European football's elite club competition has hit the floor again from last weekend and in the first matchday itself, brought a lot of excitement.
The Old big horses Liverpool, Chelsea, or Arsenal all registered their first win although Mourinho's men failed to mark the season after losing to Everton. The first week also provided the fans an idea of the newly promoted sides who reintroduced themselves to English football’s top tier.
All the three teams were pitted against relatively bigger opponents than them and unsurprisingly they ended up losing all the three games.
However, they put on distinct first impressions following their much-awaited returns to the top tier, and below we have looked in how they have fared in their first week of Premier League:
Fulham
The west Londoners returned to the Premier League after two years holding the hands of their club legend Scott Parker. However, they were simply out of their depth against Arteta's side at Craven Cottage. The new signings Willian and Gabriel shined in their first game week as Fulham lost the tie 3-0 at home.
Fulham however played some good attacking football in the first half but lacked a natural goalscorer up front. Their last season top scorer Mitrovic missed the game being unfit and him returning to the side could ease that problem in the coming days. But Fulham must perform better than the opening week to remain in the Premier League.
West Brom Albion
Slaven Bilic’s campaign opened with a tricky fixture against Leicester at their home, however, Brendan Rodgers's side proved to be too heavy for them as they lost 3-0 at home. In the first half, both the wingers Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana caused a little bit of trouble to the Foxes backline, however, Brom's shaky defensive line was punished eventually by Vardy and Co. Neither Brom's defensive set-up nor the attacking third looked to be well oiled while there seems to be a big lack of quality in the team. Given their first week's performance they could soon be in the relegation zone and the experienced players like Livermore, Gibbs, etc have to cheer up the side to bring out the best from the squad.
Leeds United
The Whites made a return to the top tier after 16 years and they were welcomed with a fixture against defending winners Liverpool. But they were arguably the best of the promoted three with them fighting neck to neck against the Reds in a thriller at Anfield.
The visitors quickly showed they will be entertaining to watch this season with an expansive style of play which handed them three goals against a side which conceded the least amount of goals in the league last season.
Bielsa's side however was punished due to much open play and conceded four silly goals to end the tie 4-3. Leeds will surely improve upon their form from the first game week however they need to make sure to improve their backline and improvise more solidity over there, which is very much required to survive in the Premier League.