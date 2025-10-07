Football How To Buy Tickets For East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan IFA Shield Match? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 14:20 [IST]

East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan: The IFA Shield is back after four years, and excitement is already building as East Bengal FC gear up to kick off their campaign against Sreenidi Deccan FC. The much-anticipated Group A encounter will take place on Wednesday, October 8, at the Kalyani Stadium, with the match scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

East Bengal find themselves in Group A alongside Sreenidi Deccan and Namdhari FC, while arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been drawn in Group B with Gokulam Kerala and United SC. With such a classic setup, Kolkata football fans are set for another thrilling chapter of one of India's oldest football tournaments.

Now, to the key question - how can fans buy tickets for East Bengal's opening match? The good news is, they won't have to. In an official announcement made through the club's social media handles, East Bengal confirmed that there will be free entry for all spectators for their IFA Shield opener against Sreenidi Deccan. This means no tickets are required - fans can walk straight into the stands at Kalyani Stadium to cheer for the Red and Gold Brigade.

The club's decision has already sparked joy among supporters, as it allows thousands of fans from Kolkata and surrounding areas to witness the team in action without any cost barriers. Given East Bengal's strong fan base and recent form - having won the 2025 Calcutta Football League title and been officially handed last season's CFL trophy by the Calcutta High Court - the stadium is expected to be packed with red-and-gold colours.

However, while entry is free, fans are advised to reach the venue early to ensure smooth access and secure good seats, as a large turnout is expected. Security checks will be in place at the gates, and the club has urged supporters to maintain discipline and follow stadium guidelines.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzón will be eyeing a strong start, even though new Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki will miss the match due to visa issues. The team will look to build on their recent momentum and continue their winning run from domestic competitions. Apart from the CFL glory, EB, who were having a very good Durand Cup, bowed out in the semis on the hands of Diamond Harbour- the eventual runners of the tournament.

So, mark your calendars - East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan, October 8, 3 PM IST at Kalyani Stadium. No tickets, no barriers - just football, passion, and a sea of red and gold.