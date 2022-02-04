How Tottenham's new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski will fit in the line-up?

Bengaluru, February 4: The Tottenham Hotspur could look a bit different following the club's January transfer window. Antonio Conte although had hoped for at least three signings in the summer with a right fullback, a midfielder and an attacker addition.
Several players slipped out of the Italian's grasp including Luis Diaz, Adama Traore. But with two major signings from his former club Juventus Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, the Italian should be somewhat calmed.
Both the new signings are expected to slot directly into the line-up however Saturday's FA Cup game against Brighton & Hove Albion perhaps could come too soon for them. Bentancur is yet to join the training due to his involvement in the Uruguay team in the World Cup qualifying round.
Kulusevski on the other hand could be counted in the squad, however, Conte may not involve him from the beginning of the Fa cup tie so soon. The next week's mid-week Premier League fixture is likely to be both of their first starts. If so, the Italian tactician is likely to utilise them in the first XI with a 3-4-2-1 formation.
So far, Conte has mostly settled with a midfield pivot of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp with Harry Winks often called upon. Bentancur is mostly expected to feature ahead of Skipp in the starting XI.
The Danish midfielder has been an engine under Conte so far, hence he is likely to be given the role of a box to box midfielder. The Uruguayan midfielder on the other hand is likely to appear as an anchor to the side, playing as a holding midfielder.
On the final third, the 52-year-old however will face some tough decisions to make but might go with the new arrival Kulusevski, alongside Harry Kane and Lucas Moura. Son who is currently out injured could be lined-up ahead of Moura next, following his return.
Conte, however, could also choose to use Kulusevski as a right wing-back as well. The 21-year-old has played as a wing-back at Juventus a couple of times. And with Conte not actually content with Emerson Royal's performance, he could use the new signing ahead of him as well.
Ultimately both the players are expected to offer further support bridging the gap between Tottenham’s midfield and attack. Now the big question would be how quickly they can adapt to the different environments.