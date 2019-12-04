How would Jadon Sancho fit into the Liverpool side?

Bengaluru, Dec. 4: Reports in England claim that Liverpool have managed to get themselves in a pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund and England wonderkid Jadon Sancho. And, a deal could be on the cards as early in January with the 19-year-old following the youngster's issues with the German giants.
Liverpool did not particularly spend much in the summer but could break the bank to sign the generational talent in January. Sancho is one of the hottest prospects in Europe at the moment and a host of clubs including Liverpool have been linked with him. It would be a massive deal for the Reds if they can beat the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and others for the signature of the highly-coveted youngster.
However, the question is "How would Sancho fit in the Liverpool system?"
Sancho is an out and out wide player who is equally capable of playing on both flanks. But, Liverpool have two of the best wide forwards in the world in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Sancho is really good and exceptionally talented but it is impossible that he could replace either of the African duo on the flanks. Also, it is unlikely that Sancho would choose Liverpool as his destination for only a backup role.
With Sancho, Liverpool will have more options in the attack and Jurgen Klopp will have a liberty to tinker a bit when needed. Last season, Liverpool often switched to a 4-4-2 system with Xherdan Shaqiri in the starting XI but Shaqiri's poor luck with injuries has prevented Klopp to do much tinkering this season. With Sancho in the side, Klopp will have a player that can see Liverpool switch to different formations.
Also, there is a tremendous amount of burden on the shoulders of Mane and Salah and it is almost imperative that they would play every game when they are fit. But, that is not ideal for a club who are competing on all fronts. If you look at Manchester City, they have so many options to choose from that Pep Guardiola sometimes over-rotates. Rotation, meanwhile, is a risky luxury for Klopp as there is a significant gap in quality between his first-team and his bench.
Sancho is just 19 years of age and can improve by leaps and bounds. And, Jurgen Klopp is the ideal manager who can guide him to where he is destined to be in the future. The German is the perfect manager for young players. He never rushes them to the first-team but slowly gets them used to his system and the surroundings. If Sancho decides to join Liverpool, it would be a decision he does not regret in future.