Football Eddie Howe Expresses Hope For Quick Resolution Of Alexander Isak Transfer Saga At Newcastle United Eddie Howe is optimistic about resolving Alexander Isak's transfer situation swiftly. This would allow Newcastle United to refocus on their performance after a disappointing start in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Eddie Howe is eager for a swift resolution to Alexander Isak's situation at Newcastle United, allowing the focus to shift back to the team's on-field performances. Isak, linked with Liverpool, missed Newcastle's 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in their Premier League opener. Reports suggest Newcastle rejected an initial £110 million offer from Arne Slot's team, who might try again before the transfer window closes.

Without Isak, Howe started Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes, and Anthony Gordon upfront, with Gordon as the number nine. Elanga missed a key chance early on, and Gordon also failed to capitalise on opportunities. However, Gordon was involved in a crucial moment when Ezri Konsa fouled him, resulting in Konsa's red card. Despite 16 shots and an expected goals (xG) total of 1.47, Newcastle couldn't score against Unai Emery's side.

Newcastle has struggled without Isak in their last six Premier League matches, drawing four and losing two. They haven't scored in their last four games despite taking 75 shots with a combined xG of 9.4. Howe praised his players' efforts but acknowledged that Isak's transfer saga overshadowed the game. "It's a difficult one to answer," Howe told TNT Sports. "I hope it's resolved quickly because it's news around us all the time."

The result marked Newcastle's failure to score in their opening fixture for the 13th time in Premier League history—the most by any team in the competition. With Liverpool visiting next Monday, Howe anticipates a challenging match given the ongoing situation with Isak. "It's always spicy against Liverpool; there's a history to the fixture," Howe noted.

Howe felt his team deserved more from the game against Villa, who were outplayed for much of the match. The hosts improved after halftime before Konsa's dismissal, but Howe admitted that tough conditions hindered Newcastle's ability to maintain their first-half momentum. "With the way we played, I think we deserved more," he said.

Despite not scoring, Howe commended his players' performance under challenging circumstances. "I can't fault the players today; I thought they were magnificent," he stated. The hot weather made it difficult for Newcastle to sustain their intensity throughout the match.

As they prepare for their first home game against Liverpool, Howe remains optimistic about his team's prospects despite recent struggles without Isak. He believes that overcoming these challenges will be crucial for future success.