Football Eddie Howe Expresses Optimism For Newcastle's Domestic Form Following Benfica Victory Eddie Howe is hopeful that Newcastle United's recent Champions League success against Benfica will translate into improved domestic performance. The team aims to build on their momentum after back-to-back European victories. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, expressed his satisfaction following their impressive 3-0 victory over Benfica in the Champions League. This win marked Newcastle's first consecutive victories in the competition in over two decades. Anthony Gordon opened the scoring, becoming the first Newcastle player to net in three straight Champions League games. Harvey Barnes made a significant impact off the bench, scoring twice to seal the win.

Howe was thrilled with his team's attacking performance, especially in the final third. "I am really pleased," he told TNT Sports. "Benfica are a very good team so we had to show our quality." He praised his players for their patience and persistence, noting that after their second goal, they truly showcased their potential. "I thought we were excellent afterwards," Howe added.

Despite their European success, Newcastle's Premier League form has been less impressive. They currently sit 14th with only two wins from eight matches. However, Howe remains optimistic that their domestic fortunes will improve. He acknowledged the squad's strength but emphasised the need to prove it on the pitch. "We are full of good players," he said, hoping this recent success is a sign of things to come.

Howe also highlighted the depth of his attacking options, praising Gordon, Murphy, and Barnes for their contributions. "Anthony was a real threat all game," Howe noted, describing him as dynamic and aggressive. Jacob Murphy's assist prowess was also acknowledged, while Barnes' versatility was evident as he scored twice from the right side.

Nick Pope's unexpected assist further exemplified Newcastle's diverse strengths. His long throw set up Barnes' goal, making him only the second English goalkeeper to achieve such a feat in the competition since Fraser Forster in 2012. Howe commended Pope's distribution skills: "His throwing is a big strength of his."

The recent victories have provided Newcastle with much-needed momentum and confidence as they aim to improve their standing both domestically and in Europe. The team hopes these performances will be a catalyst for better results in upcoming matches across all competitions.