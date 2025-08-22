Football Eddie Howe Remains Optimistic About Alexander Isak's Future With Newcastle United Amid Transfer Talks Eddie Howe expresses optimism about Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle United despite ongoing transfer discussions. He highlights Isak's professionalism and commitment while acknowledging the challenges faced. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 16:11 [IST]

Eddie Howe expressed his desire to continue collaborating with Alexander Isak amidst ongoing transfer discussions involving the Newcastle forward. The Swedish player is currently training separately as he seeks a departure from the Magpies. Howe confirmed that Isak will not participate in Monday's critical match against Liverpool.

Last season, Isak netted 23 league goals for Newcastle, second only to Mohammed Salah's 29. He also scored in their EFL Cup final against Liverpool, helping secure Newcastle's first major trophy in 56 years. Despite this success, Isak cited broken promises as the main reason for wanting to leave the club.

Howe acknowledged having discussions with Isak about his future at the club but described the situation as unfortunate. "Me and Alex had conversations, yes I'm not going to deny that," said Howe during a press conference. "Individual conversations are better off remaining private. Yes, we had conversations about his future."

Howe praised Isak's professionalism and commitment despite the current circumstances. "This situation is regrettable. Not something we wanted or Alex wanted," he stated. "I'm talking about his conduct every day, his professionalism; he is very committed, very driven, and very professional."

He emphasised that trust must be mutual and developed over time, adding, "Trust is earnt both ways and that has to be a relationship that you develop." Howe expressed hope for working with Isak again and helping him reach his peak performance.

Team Dynamics and Player Support

Former Newcastle players Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney believe it might be challenging for players to welcome Isak back into the squad. However, Howe disagrees with this view. He stated, "There is no doubt how the players will feel; they will feel the same way as I do."

"Alex is an outstanding player and a very good person and a good character," Howe continued. "He wants to succeed in his career and this has been a really difficult situation for him and for the players that we have to see us without him."

If Isak chooses to return, Howe believes the team would embrace him warmly. He affirmed his desire for Isak to play in Monday's match against Liverpool: "Of course [I want him to], he is contracted to us and he is our player."

The ongoing saga surrounding Alexander Isak highlights challenges faced by clubs when key players express dissatisfaction. As negotiations continue, both parties aim for a resolution beneficial for all involved.