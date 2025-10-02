Football Eddie Howe Aims For Confidence Boost After Newcastle's Dominant Champions League Victory Eddie Howe commended Newcastle United for their impressive 4-0 win against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League, hoping it will enhance their performance in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 2:07 [IST]

Newcastle United's commanding 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels marked a significant turnaround for the team. This Champions League triumph, featuring two penalties from Anthony Gordon and goals by Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes, was their most decisive win in the competition. The result came after a tough Premier League loss to Arsenal, providing a much-needed morale boost.

The win against Union Saint-Gilloise was Newcastle's first points in the league phase of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. Eddie Howe expressed satisfaction with his team's response following the Arsenal defeat. "That was exactly what we would have wanted, especially after the Arsenal ending," Howe stated during a post-match press conference. He praised his players for their resilience and ability to bounce back.

Nick Woltemade's performance stood out as he scored his third goal in four starts. He became the first Newcastle player to score on both his Premier League and Champions League debuts for the club. Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon continued his impressive form in Europe by scoring in consecutive Champions League matches, becoming only the third Newcastle player to achieve this feat.

Premier League Challenges

Despite their European success, Newcastle has struggled domestically, winning just one of their six Premier League games this season. Goals have been scarce, but Wednesday's match showed signs of renewed confidence among Howe's attackers. Howe hopes this victory will positively impact their upcoming Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Sebastien Pocognoli, Union SG's coach, acknowledged Newcastle's superior performance but praised his team's effort: "I'm proud of my team. They fought and even at 3-0 down they didn't give up." Howe also noted areas for improvement but remained optimistic about future performances.

Eddie Howe is hopeful that this victory will serve as a catalyst for better results in domestic competitions. "Hopefully it helps us when we return to the Premier League," he said. He emphasised the importance of starting strong in high-demand competitions like the Champions League to avoid falling behind early on.

Newcastle United's recent success has left Eddie Howe feeling positive and eager for upcoming challenges. The team aims to build on this momentum as they prepare for future matches, both domestically and in Europe.