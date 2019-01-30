Football

Huddersfield complete move for Charlton striker Grant

By Opta
Karlan Grant
Karlan Grant has left League One side Charlton Athletic for Premier League strugglers Huddersfield Town in a reported £2million deal

London, January 30: Huddersfield Town have secured the signing of striker Karlan Grant from Charlton Athletic in a reported £2million move.

The Terriers, who lost 0-1 to Everton on Tuesday in Jan Siewert's first game in charge, are bottom of the Premier League and have struggled for goals throughout the season, scoring just 13 in the top flight.

Huddersfield will hope Grant can aid their survival bid after he signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in 28 League One matches for Charlton in the 2018-19 season.

"This club believes in talented young players and Karlan certainly fits that description," Siewert said. "He's a player I'm delighted to have the chance to work with."

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
