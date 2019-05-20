Hudson-Odoi offered Hazard's number 10 shirt

Bengaluru, May 20: Chelsea will try and persuade Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay in west London by offering him the number 10 shirt worn by Eden Hazard, with fresh talks between the board and his agent scheduled for this month.
Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich since last January with the Bundesliga champions having a series of bids rejected by Chelsea.
The English youngster was looking for a move only because of the lack of playing time. He, however, started to get more minutes this year until he was sidelined through injury.
This summer will see the young forward enter the final 12 months of his contract and Chelsea do not want to let the player go on a free or for an amount substantially less than his value.
Bayern are expected to come back for the player in the summer, but havin seen more playing time before the injury struck, there is a possibility that the contract situation could be sorted soon.
Moreover, to offer him more assurance over his playing time, the Blues are reportedly even ready to hand him their famous Number 10 jersey which is currently worn by Hazard.
The chances are high that the Blues will be without their talisman Hazard come the start of next season. The 28-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with Real Madrid already and even though they are yet to reach a deal with Chelsea over a fee for the Belgian, the deal is expectedto go through.
Losing Hazard would be a huge blow for Chelsea considering his form this season, however, the club are making plans to build a new-look side around Hudson-Odoi and the Belgian's departure could see the youngster get more minutes.
Chelsea are now likely to offer a five-year contract, which is set to include a substantial pay rise as well making him the highest-paid teenager in the club’s history.
The Blues are ready to go to any extent in order to make this happen and offering him such a prestigious shirt along with the promise of more game time could prove a good tactic to make the English international remain with the Premier League outfit ultimately.