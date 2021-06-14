Hungary vs Portugal: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 14: The defending champions Portugal will open their Euro 2020 campaign with a clash against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday (June 15) in the group of death.
Portugal have been handed the toughest possible draw in their pursuit of retaining the European championship and definitely need a good start against the relatively weakened opponents.
Hungary, however, despite their limitations, remain a very capable side, especially defensively and they could be extremely motivated in front of an ecstatic home crowd to cause an upset in Group F which also includes the last two World Cup winners France and Germany.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Five records Portuguese superstar could break in Euro 2020
Hungary vs Portugal Match Details
Date: 15th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony TEN 4
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch Out in Hungary vs Portugal
Hungary: With star players Dominik Szoboszlai and Zsolt Kalmar out of the tournament, the responsibility of the team falls on their captain, Adam Szalai. Other than him, Peter Gulacsi and Attila Szalai too will have to play a key role in the game as the duo have the experience of top-level European football.
Portugal: Portugal's team looks as strong as it has been for a long time. However, the main focus could again be on Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from him, Bruno Fernandes will also have lots to say after his record-breaking 18 months with Manchester United.
Hungary vs Portugal Head to Head
Played: 13
Hungary wins: 0
Draws: 4
Portugal wins: 9
Last meeting: Hungary 0-1 Portugal
Hungary vs Portugal Dream11 Prediction
This game is likely to be an attack versus defence encounter. Portugal will be desperate to win the tie and with so many players missing, the home side will definitely sit back to hit on the counter. Portugal are clear favourites to win it but it is unlikely to be a goal-fest.
Possible 11s for Hungary vs Portugal
Hungary Predicted Lineup (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola; Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic
Portugal Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, W Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Rui Patricio
Defenders - Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Willi Orban
Midfielders - David Siger, Bruno Fernandes (Vice-captain); Bernardo Silva, Adam Nagy
Strikers - Cristiano Ronaldo (Captain), Adam Szalai