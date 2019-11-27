I-League 2019-20: Not easy to defend title but we are ready for challenge, says Chennai City FC star striker Pedro Manzi

New Delhi, Nov 27: The defending I-League champions, Chennai City FC, scripted an incredible turn around in the previous season and won the title by defeating Minerva Punjab in a high-stakes last game of the tournament and bringing a fabulous end to what was a remarkable season.
The Uruguayan-Spanish footballer Pedro Manzi joined CCFC in the previous season and emerged as the biggest goal-scorer of the competition with 21 goals. The 31-year-old forward played a crucial role in the team's success last and believes his team might be slightly inexperienced this time around but they still have enough firepower to defend the title.
Coach Akbar Nawas joined the club last year after the team fared badly in the season before that 2017-18 and the Singaporean helped the team win the title within one year of his joining. The I-League 2019-20 season kicks-off from November 30 with Aizawl FC taking on Mohun Bagan in the opener.
Here are the excerpts of Pedro Manzi's interaction ahead of the new season:
Q: Being the leading goal scorer of the I-League in the last season, were you approached by other teams? Why did you choose to stay with Chennai City FC?
Pedro Manzi: Yes, I received offers from the ISL and other teams and even from clubs from the other countries. But I have signed a two-year contract with Chennai City FC and I decided to stay in Chennai not only because of the contract. We are the defending I-League champions and also have to compete for the Asian Championship, so these are very important for me and that's why I stayed here. Also, the I-League in itself is a beautiful competition to play.
Q: You joined CCFC in the last season emerged as the biggest goal-scorer of the season with 21 goals. How difficult you think it will be for you and your team to defend the title and repeat the success this year?
Manzi: It will be very difficult to win the title two times in a row for this year we have a relatively young and inexperienced team. But we are ready to work harder, we'll continue to play with the same philosophy and win all the matches and win the title but definitely, this will be a more difficult season.
Q: Is there any change in the plan going into the new season?
Manzi: I think we need to improve in defence this season because if other teams score more goals than us they will go ahead of us in the points table. So our priority will be to not concede too many goals.
Q: Coach Akbar Nawas joined the club last year and the team fared well under him in the last season. So what has the coach told you ahead of the new season?
Manzi: Nothing much, his motivation is the same and he wants us to play with the same philosophy. To me, it's good because that has helped to not make any changes in the style and we are going to play good football for the fans.
Q: How were your pre-season games?
Manzi: Pre-seasons in India are different than that of Spain, here you get to play a lot of matches before the league kicks-off. This pre-season we had a tournament in Bangladesh. We had a lot to prepare ahead of the season because this is a relatively younger side as compared to the last one. So the players are required to gel up well and understand each other before the season.
Q: You are missing Edvin Vanspaul and Gaurav Bora, who were very important players in the defence. Is that going to be a challenge for you guys?
Manzi: As you rightly said, two of the key players in our defence i.e. Edvin (Vanspaul) and Gaurav (Bora) are no longer part of the squad. So definitely we are going to miss them. This season we have young and inexperienced players manning our defence but the coach had worked hard to prepare the new defenders.
Q: Which teams are going to be a threat to your title defence?
Manzi: I saw the pre-season match of other teams. I saw a couple of teams in the Kolkata League and Durand Cup. I think Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir are looking strong sides. This is not going to be an easy season for us because the teams are looking more balanced and strong this time around.
Q: What according to you is the strength of Chennai City that other teams must be wary off?
Manzi: The secret to our team's success last season was that we played different football and it was tough for our opponents to challenge us. As there are a few Spanish players in our side and we play an aggressive brand of football, this helped us in scoring more goals.
Q: Before coming to India did you know about I-League or was ISL more popular? What prompted you to choose I-League and not ISL?
Manzi: Before coming to India, I had heard more about ISL because Diego Forlan had played here in ISL some years back. (Forlan - who has played for Atletico de Madrid in La Liga - played for Mumbai City FC in the ISL). Since I was approached by I-League to play here, I decided to stay with this league. Plus this is a very competitive tournament.
Q: How have you adapted to India, are you enjoying staying here?
Manzi: I have adopted here very easily because my teammates are very friendly, even our owner is very good we treat each other like a family. It feels here like being at home. Plus, I like the Indian Culture and life here is good. I am planning to bring my parents for the holidays. Also, as there are a few Spanish players in the team so it has been easy for me to communicate with them on the pitch, we play with the same philosophy and Spanish brand of game that makes my the work bit easy. Even coach Akbar's style is similar to what we have been playing back home.
Q: What are your aims for this season?
Score more goals like last season and help my team win (laughs).
