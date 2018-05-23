I-League 2nd Division preview: Ozone FC enjoy home advantage over Real Kashmir; TRAU face Hindustan

Bengaluru, May 23: Ozone FC and Real Kashmir FC will aim to start their Second Division I-League final round campaign on the right foot when they square off at the FSV Arena in Bengaluru on Thursday (May 24). The match will kick-off at 5.45 pm. Earlier at 1.30 pm, TRAU FC will take on Hindustan FC at the same venue.
Ozone represents Bengaluru | Path to the final round
While Real Kashmir qualified as the Group A leaders, Ozone came second in Group B. Although Kerala Blasters Reserves topped Group B, Indian Super League franchises cannot qualify for the final round and that's how Ozone sneaked in. Yet, Ozone defeated strong teams like FC Kerala and Fateh Hyderabad in their first round to earn their berth in the final four. Meanwhile, Real Kashmir defied the odds to topple a tricky group that included Hindustan FC, Delhi United and Lonestar Kashmir FC.
And then there were only two days left. What is your anticipation for the final round? #nammaduOFCB #ileague2nddivision #finalround pic.twitter.com/hQXD6fb9IK— OzoneFCBengaluru (@fc_ozone) May 22, 2018
With the final round set to be held in Bengaluru, the base of Ozone, they undoubtedly have an edge over the Kashmiri side. It's no secret that physical play against Real Kashmir will be crucial for Ozone FC. While Ozone FC have a reputation for free-flowing and attacking football, they are equally known for their physical play.
Ozone FC have shown just how explosive they could be with 19 goals during a nine-game unbeaten streak in qualifying round before falling to Kerala Blasters reserves 1-0 in their final qualifying round game.
Ozone FC coach David Booth has underlined the importance of a winning start, insisting that a win on day one will put the team in commanding position for rest of the campaign.
The Ozone roster is loaded with experience, boasting a blend of players such as Vignesh G, CS Sabeeth, Chinta Chandrashekhar Rao, NS Manju, Clyde Fernandes, Sampath Kuttymani and Chika Wali, some of whom have played in the I-League before.
Congratulations TRAU FC, @hindustan_fc, @fc_ozone and @realkashmirfc for making it to the final round of the #Hero2ndDivLeague. See you all at Bengaluru. Best of luck to all of you#Hero2ndDivLeague pic.twitter.com/LkfL2Jbu8V— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 14, 2018
However, all eyes will on the Brazilian goal-scoring machine Robert De Souza, who will lead the dream of Ozone FC in the final round. The 26-year-old has been in great form in the qualifying round and leads the scoring chart with eight goals.
These many dangerous and creative players mean the Real Kashmir back-line needs to maintain it's shaping throughout the 90 minutes, and coach David Robertson feels everyone must stay focused on the task at hand. He noted Ozone FC thrives on give-and-go opportunities with short, quick passes to draw out and get behind opposing defenders.
His experience should provide a valuable asset, along with the speed and physicality of youngsters Atinder Mani and Ifham Tariq Mir. They may have some nerves on such a big stage, but Robertson thinks that's to be expected for everyone and it's important for them to soak up the pressure.
The game looks balanced although with Ozone FC slightly with a slight advantage due to their pedigree and home advantage.
TRAU look to press early against Hindustan
In the other game, TRAU FC coach L Nandakumar Singh aims to harness the momentum that propelled his side into the Second Division I-League final round when they take on Hindustan FC.
The clash, even at this early stage, is liable to represent a crucial fixture in the title aspirations of both teams. A defeat on an opening day would leave either side facing a mountainous climb.
While TRAU surprised many by reaching the final round making their maiden Second Division I-League appearance, Hindustan FC, who finished bottom of the table in their qualification group last season, showed a miraculous turnaround to earn the final-four berth as the best second-placed team.
TRAU could seem favourites to win this game taking into account the readiness of the players both physically and mentally. However, their opponents will not be that easy to beat. The physical strength of Hindustan FC players, as well as the quick counter attacks they have, could be a dangerous weapon in the game.
Final round fixtures: (All matches at FSV Arena, Hennur, Bengaluru)
May 24:
Hindustan FC vs TRAU at 1.30 pm
Ozone FC Bengaluru vs Real Kashmir at 5.45 pm
May 27:
Ozone FC Bengaluru vs Hindustan FC at 1.30 pm
Real Kashmir vs TRAU FC at 5.45 pm
MAy 30:
TRAU FC vs Ozone FC Bengaluru at 1.30 pm
Real Kashmir vs Hindustan FC at 5.45 pm
Source: AIFF Media
