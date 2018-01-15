I-League: Indian Arrows host Neroca FC in their second stint in Goa

Goa, January 15: Indian Arrows eye revenge in the reverse fixture as they come up against Neroca FC in an I-League match here on Tuesday (January 16).
Neroca FC won 2-1 in Imphal, but the game in Goa could be a very different affair. The Luis Norton de Matos-coached side have once again made Goa their home as they face Neroca FC, who have exceeded all expectations by sitting in third place in the table.
Last practice session of tomorrow match against India Arrows!! pic.twitter.com/3B8INMcy7v— Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) January 15, 2018
"It is all about action and commitment. So my team always wants to be on top. Like how we are doing now. So we will try our best. Maybe here it is a little bit different. The weather and it's a different place. But the commitment is same from the beginning," Neroca FC coach Gift Raikhan said on the eve of the match.
However, the coach doesn't want his players to take Arrows lightly. The Arrows come into the game full of confidence after a victory against Gokulam Kerala FC.
"Indian Arrows are not an easy side. That's why they are doing very good. Back to back they are winning. The young lads have a lot of energy and are dynamic. They are doing very good. But football is football," he said.
Arrows have recorded three wins and one draw, which also had some big results like a 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan. "We will try to get more points," de Matos said. "My feeling is that we can get 12-13 points with the remaining games we have. Three wins and one draw, and the quality of some games we played, I think it is very positive until now in the competition. Maybe God must be protecting the team because you are playing against foreign players and senior players. Sometimes you can lose 5-6 nil, but they are prepared for that," Matos suggested.
The Arrows have shown this season that they are ready to fight until the end and the match against Neroca saw them giving the Manipuri side a scare with an 89th minute goal. "I'm happy with the way this team plays. They play with passion," de Matos added.
Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC
I-League
Live at 8 pm
on Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
Aizawl FC vs East Bengal
I-League
Live at 2 pm
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
Source: AIFF Media