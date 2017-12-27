I-League: Indian Arrows' Jitendra Singh becomes youngest goalscorer in tournament's history

New Delhi, Dec 27: The All India Football Federation (AIFF's) newly introduced development team, Indian Arrows which consists of U-17 and U-19 national team players registered their names in the history books of I League tournament after their young defender Jitendra Singh became the youngest ever goalscorer of the tournament scoring his first professional goal against Shillong Lajong in New Delhi yesterday.
Jitendra scored the first senior career goal of his I-League outing after fellow teammate Rahim Ali put the ball on a platter for him in the 19th minute of the game, delivering him to tap in from three yards out.
He broke the record at the minor age of 16 years, 6 months and 13 days, beating the last record holder Baoringdao Bodo by just about nine months.
Better video quality! #Naorem pic.twitter.com/4qlM0Uade4— Waseem Ahmed (@Waseem_Ahmed11) December 26, 2017
His team, The Arrows won 3-0 after three successive thrashings. Jitendra Singh's nineteenth-minute goal opened the account and later, Nongdamba Naorem's 86th-moment strike and a Rahul K P goals in the dying minutes sealed the game before Lajong's demotion to ten-man in the 60th minute following Lalrohlua's sent off punished the Highlanders.
Jitendra spent his earlier academy days at Kolkata-based United SC's foundation groups and was later grasped by the AIFF exploring system. He also played in the recently concluded FIFA Under 17 World Cup, Indian's first participation in a FIFA tournament and impressed everyone with his defensive display.
He played two matches in the World Cup. In the first match against the USA and later against Ghana in the second match but was dropped for the last game against Colombia.