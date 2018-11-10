Football

I-League: Lancine Toure brace helps Minerva register first win of the season

Aizawl, November 10: Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC registered their first win of the 12th Hero I-League campaign, overcoming Aizawl FC 2-1 on the artificial turf of the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl on Saturday (November 10).

Two headers off two corners by centre-back Lancine Toure ensured that despite a late penalty conversion by Leonce Dodoz for the home side, the 'Warriors’ from Punjab logged a full three points from a spirited encounter.

The defending champions were clearly bolstered by the induction of two Nigerians, Donatus Edafe and Bala Alihassan Dahir, the former in particular having a huge impact on Minerva’s performance compared to their last two games.

Hosts’ coach Gift Raikhan started Ivorian Dodoz and David Lalrinmuana on the day in place of Albert and Lalrinfela while Minerva brought in Bala Dahir and Edafe, replacing them with Akash Sangwan and Makan Chothe as well as Moinuddin in place of Ivorian Alexandre who had begun the last game.

