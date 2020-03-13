Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I League: Neroca FC host Chennai City FC in a battle for survival

By

Imphal, March 13: Neroca FC host their second home game in a row as they face Chennai City FC in a must-win game on Saturday (March 14) at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

The match will be broadcast LIVE on 1Sports and streamed on FanCode App and 1Sports Facebook page from 5:00PM IST.

Neroca FC lie ninth on the points table with 19 points from 16 games. With just four games to spare, it is very important for the club to stay away from the relegation zone with Aizawl FC giving them a close chase with 16 points from 15 games.

Philip Adjah Tettey, who has come of age for the team since joining the team, will be the man NEROCA will be looking to. Tettey has eight goals so far in the league from eight appearances which include a hat-trick in the thrilling win against Punjab FC in the last encounter.

Speaking before the match, he said, "It is my duty to make sure that no matter what, I keep my performance level high. I am glad that even if we haven't had the best of results I have been able to contribute to some of the good news for the team. I hope my performances can keep us afloat and above the relegation zone."

He also stressed the importance of winning all the remaining games saying, "We have to take inspiration from our last match and make sure that we win all the upcoming games. It is a relegation battle now and we have to be very serious. We have to play as a unit and ensure that we are able to yield the necessary results."

Chennai CFC on the other hand, are seventh on the points table with 20 points from 15 games. Chennai played a splendid game last time drawing against league champions Mohun Bagan 1-1 away from home.

Akbar Nawas, Head Coach, Chennai City FC said, "Neroca FC at home can be a really tough team to play, especially with their strong foreign contingent which has been yielding them the results."

We are looking to finish as high as possible. It is a motivating factor for us that the race to the second spot in the league is for anyone to win. With a string of good results, we can ensure that we end at a spot which the team is deserving of. We will fight until the very end and ensure that we leave no stone unturned."

In the last encounter played between both teams in December, the spoils were shared with a scoreline of 2-2.

Source: Media Release

More I LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 22:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue