Football

Ibrahimovic not involved in Sweden's World Cup plans, insists Andersson

Posted By:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Nizhny Novgorod, June 17: Sweden head coach Janne Andersson insists Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not had any influence on the team's preparations for their World Cup opener with South Korea. LA Galaxy striker Ibrahimovic retired from international football after Euro 2016, but hinted at a possible return for this year's finals in Russia during what proved to be a protracted commercial campaign.

Andersson says the 36-year-old is now firmly out of the picture when it comes to Sweden's plans and has not had any involvement at any stage of the build-up to Monday's match in Nizhny Novgorod.

He told a news conference: "I became the head coach almost exactly two years ago, after the Euros, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, together with a number of others, chose to announce they were leaving the national team.

"I respected that and that was the end point of his extraordinary career for Sweden. He hasn't had any involvement whatsoever with the team since.

"There's no link between him and the team, nor with any other players who have left."

Now the World Cup can officially begin #minoraiola

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jun 14, 2018 at 7:16am PDT

A peculiar spying row has emerged ahead of the match, which will be Sweden's first at a World Cup since their round-of-16 defeat to Germany in 2006.

It was suggested Sweden's main training ground in Gelendzhik made it too easy for rivals to watch their sessions, while there were accusations that scout Lars Jacobsson rented a house to make it easy to monitor South Korea's pre-tournament camp in Austria.

However, Andersson says the truth of the alleged 'spying' is more mundane.

"He heard about a practice session, he didn't understand it was a closed session, he was asked to leave and he watched from a distance," he said.

"It's very important we show respect to our opponents. If it has been perceived another way, we apologise. You're making a mountain out of a molehill. Hidden tricks are only hidden if they stay hidden. I have nothing I'm hiding. As to the Korean head coach and his tricks, it's entirely up to him."

Andersson also clarified the work done by the team's "sports counsellor", who has been working with the players on their mental fortitude.

"I worked with him at my former team and he became a natural part of the team," he explained. "There's nothing strange about mental coaching. He's very, very good at what he does and he is an important part of our team."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: CRI 0 - 0 SRB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue