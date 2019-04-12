Idrissa Gueye leading contender to replace Ander Herrera at Manchester United

Bengaluru, April 12: Everton fans will reminisce how strong French giants Paris St Germain came for midfielder Idrissa Gueye over the January transfer window, apparently making two £25m and £30m formal offers convincing the player to make a move.
However, his dream move fell apart at the eleventh hour due to the Merseyside club's refusal to sell. It was however understood that the French side will again come looking for the midfielder in the Summer. But changing their targets, PSG now have reportedly targetted Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, with a Bosman deal, signing the player as a free agent.
Herrera, however, has been approached by United actively over a new deal but till now they have not reached a conclusion. And now reports have emerged that should the Red Devils eventually lose the player they alternatively will look to sign the Everton midfielder.
The 29-year-old possesses plenty of Premier League experience since signing for Aston Villa in 2015 from French side Lille while he moved to Everton a season later after the Villans were relegated.
Gueye arguably has been one of the most consistent performers in the middle of the pitch and even has been compared to Kante's heroic display.
Idrissa Gueye in the Premier League since joining Everton in 2016/17:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 11, 2019
• Most tackles (364)
• Most interceptions (207)
N'Golo Kanté is the only outfield player with more recoveries. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/1meG6aDdWX
The Senegal international now could be available for less than £30million and Solskjaer now wants to capitulate on the situation.
Declan Rice is another holding midfield target, along with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez but it’s difficult to comprehend either representing the same value for money.
Manchester United are interested in signing Idrissa Gueye as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera. Gueye would apparently cost less than £30M (Source- Evening Standard) pic.twitter.com/4LQd2uOQFq— The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) April 11, 2019
The coming Summer window could be one of the busiest windows in United's history. At least six players are destined to leave the side with the likes of Sanchez, Herrera and Mata leading the line while the Norway manager wants to add further five players to his roster, with a right back, centre half, two midfielders and a right winger on his mind.