FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Casillas and Suarez critical of VAR after World Cup final

Madrid, July 16: Spain legend Iker Casillas and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez have criticised VAR following its controversial use in Sunday's World Cup final.

FIFA WC 2018: France lifts cup, beats Croatia 4-2

France were given a contentious free-kick against that led to their first goal, and were later awarded a penalty for an Ivan Perisic handball that Croatia argued was not deliberate.

Referring to the first incident, Casillas - world champion in 2010 - said on Twitter: ''Honestly, I do not understand the use of VAR very well. The referee points out a foul that is not on Griezmann. Goal to France in that action. Nothing happens.''

Suarez, whose Uruguay side were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals, replied to Casillas saying: ''You are right Iker, and apart from that Pogba's offside and "participates" in the play.''

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
