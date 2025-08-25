Football India announce squad for CAFA Nations Cup, Khalid Jamil's first Team as Head Coach Revealed By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:39 [IST]

The Indian national football team will be playing in the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, and AIFF has announced the first squad under new head coach Khalid Jamil on Monday (August 24).

The Indian men's team had their preparation at the Bengaluru camp under new head coach Khalid Jamil, and now the final list of 23 players has been announced.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is among the three custodians who have been called up, while the East Bengal defender Anwar Ali has also found a place in the squad. Sandesh Jhingan is back in the team, whereas the likes of Jithin MS, Irfan Yadwad have also got the call-up.

Despite training with the camp, Rahim Ali hasn't been included, whereas Rahul Kannoly Praveen and Sunil Benchamin are also excluded from the final Blue Tigers squad.

No Mohun Bagan Players in India Squad

Also after a prolonged period, no Mohun Bagan player features in the India squad. Despite the call-up, Mohun Bagan Super Giant didn't release any player for the camp and none of them have been picked. Seven Mohun Bagan players - Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad and Vishal Kaith - have all been excluded from the national side.

India at Cafa Nations Cup

The Blue Tigers will play against Tajikistan, Iran and Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup, which starts on August 29. The Indian team is playing this tournament just before their crucial Asian Cup 3rd Round qualifiers, which will be played in October and November. The Blue Tigers are up against Singapore twice and an away match against Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers this calendar year.

India Squad for CAFA Nations Cup

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Mawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh