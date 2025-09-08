Serbia Vs England: Can Tuchel Ignite A New Era For The Three Lions?

India Clinch Third Place at CAFA Nations Cup After Penalty Shootout Win Over Oman By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 8, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India wrapped up their maiden CAFA Nations Cup campaign on a high, edging past Oman 3-2 on penalties to claim third place at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Monday, September 8, 2025. The contest ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, with Udanta Singh's late strike cancelling out Jameel Al Yahmadi's opener before the drama unfolded from the spot.

The evening began with India showing intent on the flanks, where Vikram Partap Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte kept Oman's defence busy. India's first major opportunity arrived in the 16th minute when Anwar Ali's powerful header, following a long throw-in, was tipped away by goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini.

Oman soon responded, forcing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into action as he denied Issam Al Sabhi from range, before Nasser Al Rawahi spurned a clear chance by dragging his shot wide.

After a goalless first half, Oman struck just ten minutes into the restart. Abdullah Fawaz cleverly flicked the ball inside the area for Al Yahmadi, who slotted in from close range. The goal pushed India onto the backfoot, but coach Khalid Jamil's substitutions changed the game. Udanta Singh and Suresh Singh Wangjam were introduced with 15 minutes left, and within minutes India were level. Rahul Bheke's long throw was nodded on by Danish Farooq, and Udanta reacted sharply to head home in the 80th minute. A lengthy VAR check followed, but the goal stood.

Oman's troubles deepened in extra time when Ali Al Busaidi was dismissed, leaving them with ten men. Despite the numerical advantage, India could not find a breakthrough, and penalties beckoned.

In the shootout, Chhangte, Bheke, and Jithin MS converted for India, while Anwar Ali's attempt was saved and Udanta missed. For Oman, Thani Al Rushaidi and Muhsen Al Ghassani found the net, but Harib Al Saadi and Ahmed Al Kaabi faltered. The decisive moment came when Sandhu dived low to his left to deny Al Yahmadi, sparking wild celebrations.

The victory gave India a bronze medal finish on debut, a result that will boost confidence ahead of future challenges.