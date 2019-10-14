India does not need me to be successful all the time: Sunil Chhetri

Marked man
With 72 goals from 112 matches, Chhetri is on top of the scoring charts. After a tough drawn away match against AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qatar, India are expected to have it easy against Bangladesh at home.
Chhetri, who is likely to be the 'marked man' for the Bangladesh game was relishing the challenge.
"That's the plan. If three people mark me, even four, we'll be happy. We can even have tea together," he quipped.
Three points on offer
After the Bangladesh game, India ave back-to-back away fixtures against Afghanistan and Oman on November 14 and 19 respectively. The Blue Tigers will be looking to get full three points for which Chhetri believes the team is not dependent on him alone.
"You need to understand that it's not only about me. Manvir, Balwant, Udanta, Ashique all are way better than me. You'll see it tomorrow," he added.
Respect factor
Despite the gulf between the two sides, Stimac was against underestimating the opponents.
"You've to respect the opposition. You need to sacrifice yourself for the team - that's how a team is built and that's how we have started our work. What I can do for the team is of paramount importance."
Different game
Croat Stimac was quick to add that the Bangladesh game, which starts at 7.30pm in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, would be totally different from the first two AFC Zone qualifiers played against Oman and Qatar.
"Tomorrow's game is absolutely different from the first two. No one counted on us. I feel the pressure is on us and we need to work to release the kind of pressure from us. We just need to win the game and give us a chance for November. Let's wait and see what our boys can do tomorrow."