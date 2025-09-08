Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Umpires For India-Pakistan Clash Revealed– Who Are The Match Officials?

Football India vs Oman Live Score: IND 0-1 OMA CAFA Nations Cup 2025- Yahmadi Opens Scoring

India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Live Score & Updates: It's goalless at half-time in Hisor as both teams battle for control in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 clash. Oman dominated the early exchanges, keeping 76% possession and pressing India deep into their half. Al Mushaifri's early runs down the left wing caused some early trouble, but the Indian defence stayed alert.

India began to settle around the 17th minute, creating chances through Anwar Ali and Chhangte, though both attempts were kept out by Oman's goalkeeper Al Mukhaini. Vikram and Al Masaikhi had a minor clash over a loose ball, leading to a free kick for Oman, while Al Masaikhi also received the first yellow card in stoppage time before the break.

Despite a few openings for both sides, including chances for Al Rawahi and Vikram, neither team could find the net. India will need to convert their chances in the second half if they hope to turn possession into goals.

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates)

LIVE Feed

India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: IND 0-1 OMA (55th Min) Goal Oman! After sustained pressure, the Indian defence finally gave way. A left-flank cross allowed Yahmadi to score with a first-time shot into the far corner.Earlier, Uvais tried a header from a long throw-in, but Oman's goalkeeper Al Mukhaini handled it comfortably. India vs Oman Live Score & Updates: IND 0-0 OMA (48th Min) The second half of the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup third-place match is underway.India made an early substitution, with Jithin MS replacing Vikram.Oman almost created a chance early in the half with a long ball that split India's defence, but they took too long to get it into the box, and the opportunity was lost. India vs Oman Live Updates: IND 0-0 OMAN (HT) It's half-time here in Hisor! But we are yet to see a goal from either side. India vs Oman Live Updates: IND 0-0 OMA (44th Min) Irfan had a good chance to score with a first-time shot from a left-flank cutback but sliced it wide. In the 45+1 minute, Al Masaikhi received the first yellow card of the match, just before halftime. Two minutes of added time were announced. Earlier, Vikram and Al Masaikhi challenged for the ball, with Vikram going down and coach Khalid Jamil showing his displeasure. Both teams created notable chances-Anwar for India and Al Rawahi for Oman. Chhangte delivered a floating cross to Vikram, but the Indian forward could not connect under pressure. Oman's Al Rawahi also had a first-time attempt from a cross, but failed to hit it properly, allowing India to clear safely. India vs Oman Live Updates: IND 0-0 OMA (27th Min) A misunderstanding between Rahul Bheke and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu gave Al Rawahi a chance inside the box. He got past Gurpreet and took a shot, but it went off target and India escaped. By the 26th minute, Oman had controlled most of the game with 76 percent possession, while India had only 24 percent. In the 23rd minute, Vikram Pratap Singh and goalkeeper Al Mukhaini both went for a loose ball in the air. They collided, and the referee awarded a free kick to Oman. Vikram was unhappy with the decision and argued that it was not a foul. By the 17th minute, India began to settle into the game. Unlike the opening quarter of an hour, where they mostly cleared the ball away, the Blue Tigers started building some attacking moves. India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: IND 0-0 OMA (13th Min) India nearly took the lead from a long throw when Anwar Ali's close-range header tested Al Mukhaini. The Oman keeper reacted quickly and made the save. At the 11th minute, India created another opening from a free kick. Chhangte sent in a cross towards the far post, causing problems for the Oman defence, but they eventually cleared the ball. By the 7th minute, Oman had already settled into the game, moving the ball around comfortably. India, meanwhile, struggled to keep possession and often cleared it away under pressure. India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Live: IND 0-0 OMA (4th Min) Oman began on the front foot, with Al Mushaifri bursting down the left wing before sending a low ball across the face of goal. The attempt, however, went without support as India's backline reacted swiftly to cut it out and clear the danger. The early momentum has clearly been with Oman, who continue to press forward, while India find themselves pinned deep inside their own half and struggling to break out. India vs Oman Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: OMA XI Al Mukhaini, Al Busaidi, Al Khamisi, Al Sabhi, Abdulgafur, Al Kaabi, Abdul Khalifa Al Mushaifri, Abdul Rahman Al Mushaifri, Mahmood Al Mushaifri, Al Rawahi, Al Mashaikhi India vs Oman Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: IND XI India Playing XI: Gurpreet, Rahul, Anwar, Prabhu, Chhangte, Vikram Partap, Irfan, Mahesh Naorem, Hmingthan, Uvais, Farooq India vs Oman Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 3rd place match between India and Oman!

In ten previous meetings between the two sides, India have won only once, way back in their maiden encounter, while Oman have dominated the head-to-head record ever since. Ending that streak would be a huge boost to India's confidence ahead of a challenging qualification cycle.

India's campaign in this year's CAFA Nations Cup has been a mixed bag. They impressed with a hard-fought victory against co-hosts Tajikistan but fell short against Iran, the regional heavyweights, and were held to a draw by Afghanistan. Jamil will be eager to see his team cap off the tournament with a strong display, especially given the transitional phase Indian football is currently navigating.

Oman, meanwhile, arrive in Hisor with momentum on their side. The Gulf nation, invited as a guest team, have looked solid throughout the group stage, going unbeaten with a draw against co-hosts Uzbekistan and wins over Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. They also boast a strong record in the competition, having secured third place in the inaugural 2023 edition by defeating Kyrgyzstan. Another podium finish would further cement their growing reputation in Central Asian football circles.

While the spotlight may largely be on tomorrow's final, the India-Oman clash is not short of intrigue. For Oman, it's about consistency; for India, it's about breaking barriers and closing the gap on an opponent that has long had their number. Whatever the outcome, the playoff promises to be a competitive encounter that could shape both teams' approach to the crucial months ahead.