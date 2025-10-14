India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Football India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 1-1 SGP (HT) | Ui-Young Cancels Out Chhangte's Goal Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 20:20 [IST]

India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, LIVE Score & Updates: India will be looking to revive their AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign when they face Singapore in the first leg of their two-match tie, starting Thursday.

After a mixed showing at the CAFA Nations Cup - the team's first tournament under new head coach Khalid Jamil - the Blue Tigers will now face their toughest test yet, with their Asian Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

India vs Singapore Live Updates: Half-Time! Right at the stroke of half-time, we have the equaliser in the game as the second-half awaits for a grand-stand finish! India vs Singapore Football Live: GOAAL! Equaliser! India pay the price for missed opportunities as Singapore strike just before half-time. Song Ui-yong levels the score at 1-1. India vs Singapore Live Score: GOOAAL!!! GOOAAL!! Here we go!! India have the lead!! Lallianzuala Chhangte opens the scoring and give the Tigers an all important lead in this fixture! India vs Singapore Live Score: IND 0-0 SGP (10th Min) India have begun on the front foot, pressing high and forcing a corner inside the opening minute. The Blue Tigers are keeping the pressure on Singapore's defence with a series of early raids, though a clear scoring chance is yet to materialise. Head coach Khalid Jamil will be eager for his side to find an early breakthrough to set the tone. India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Live: SGP XI Singapore Playing XI: Mahbud, Najeeb, Adli, Nakamura, Uiyoung, Fandi, Kweh, Stewart, Harun, Anuar, Baharudin. India vs Singapore Live: IND XI India Playing XI: Gurpreet, Anwar,Hmingthanmawia, Bose, Nikhil Prabhu, Liston, Mahesh, Chhetri, Chhangte India vs Singapore Live Score: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Singapore!

Currently at the bottom of Group C with just one point from two games, India can ill afford another setback. Their preparations, however, have been far from smooth, with several players joining the Bengaluru camp late due to club commitments and injuries. Still, the team will take heart from the return of veteran striker Sunil Chhetri, whose experience and leadership could prove decisive.

Adding further stability to the squad is Sandesh Jhingan, back after recovering from a cheekbone injury, while midfielders Brandon Fernandes and Sahal Abdul Samad, along with wingers Farukh Choudhary and Liston Colaco, provide renewed creative spark. Jamil has introduced ten changes from the CAFA Nations Cup squad, signalling a more attack-oriented approach. Youngsters Pramveer Singh and Macarton Nickson have also earned their first senior call-ups, reflecting Jamil's intent to blend youth with experience.

At the CAFA Nations Cup, India showed defensive discipline - holding their shape well against stronger teams like Iran and Oman - but struggled with efficiency in front of goal. Jamil's focus this time will be on improving transitions and finishing, ensuring the team converts its chances against a disciplined Singapore side.

Singapore, ranked 158, enters this fixture under new interim coach Gavin Lee, who has impressed in the domestic league and previously led the national team in temporary stints. Lee's squad sees the return of captain Hariss Harun, while forwards Ikhsan Fandi and Jonan Tan pose a real threat in attack. The Lions, still chasing their first-ever Asian Cup qualification on merit, will look to make home advantage count - having historically dominated India in Singapore with eight wins in previous encounters.

With both sides under transition and desperate for momentum, Thursday's clash promises to be a hard-fought battle - one that could shape India's Asian Cup destiny.