Indian coach Constantine visits Ahmedabad Arena

Bengaluru, September 19: Indian national team coach Stephen Constantine and assistant coach Shanmugham Venkatesh visisted the newly-inaugurated stadium in Ahmedabad this week.
Stephen Constantine, the national coach, along with the team manager Shanmugham Venkatesh were in the town to check out the facilities in a newly built stadium that recently hosted Asian Cup table tennis championship.
The idea behind the inspection of the facility is whether it can be used to host Indian national team’s camps and friendlies.
It is believed that All India Football Federation (AIFF) officials too would visit the stadium in the coming months to see if the stadium fits the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) criterion.
The Arena’ was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in June this year.
TransStadia, the company who built the stadium, have a state-of-the-art Sports Rehabilitation Centre at the venue as well.
According to the Ahmedabad Mirror, the Indian coach was there to inspect the facilities in The Arena, the most multi-sport modern stadia in the city, which is going to play host to the Indian football team in near future.
“He (Constantine) spent close to four hours at the stadium and appeared pleased with the facilities available for the athletes,” the report said, adding, “He will put in a report to AIFF with his recommendations.”
Constantine, when contacted, confirmed his visit to the stadium. But the Englishman did not reveal much. “Yes, we inspected The Arena but at this moment I would not want to comment anymore about our visit to Ahmedabad,” he summed up.
It is understood that an AFC (the Asian body) technical team will also visit the stadium and will prepare a report about the facilities. If everything goes well, the Gujarati Football fans will have plenty to cheer about with such a brilliant arena in their state.