Indian football team conveys Children's Day wishes

Bengaluru, November 14: November 14 which is the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is also observed as Children's Day.
Nehru, who was fondly called Chacha Nehru or simply Chachaji, was known for his love for children and so Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 as a tribute to the late prime minister.
For sports stars in India, it was a day to wish the tiny tots as they took to Twitter to convey their best wishes.
The Indian football team, who are in Margao for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Myanmar hosted kids from an orphanage.
This guy @Amrinder_1 has a heart of gold. #INDVMYA #BackTheBlue #AsianDream #MissionUAE pic.twitter.com/xsgU8V9d5q— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 14, 2017
National coach Stephen Constantine joined the players like Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh and Amrinder Singh in the interaction as they struck an instant chord with the orphanage kids. Amrinder's gesture of helping a kid tie his shoe lace won many hearts.
Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh's gesture won many hearts. #INDVMYA #BackTheBlue #AsianDream #MissionUAE pic.twitter.com/IlO1kXpMLm— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 14, 2017
The kids in turn wished the Men in Blue good luck ahead of the game which kicks of at 8pm (IST) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.
Boxer Vijender Singh who clinched bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics was one of the first to take to Twitter to wish children on their special day.
We as a society are failing in rearing up our children, half of them malnourished with little or no sound health care, primary education is in shambles, child labour and molestation are high.— VijuWithU (@VijuWithU) November 14, 2017
Let’s pledge to change this in whatever way we can on #ChildrensDay #VijuWithU pic.twitter.com/58GcQgeNp0
India's hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, also joined the ever-swelling list of Twitteratis to wish the kids.
Happy children's day .... #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/A6QhGE8C1M— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) November 14, 2017