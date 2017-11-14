Football

Indian football team conveys Children's Day wishes

Posted By:
Children's Day celebrations in Mumbai
Children's Day celebrations in Mumbai

Bengaluru, November 14: November 14 which is the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is also observed as Children's Day.

Nehru, who was fondly called Chacha Nehru or simply Chachaji, was known for his love for children and so Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 as a tribute to the late prime minister.

For sports stars in India, it was a day to wish the tiny tots as they took to Twitter to convey their best wishes.

The Indian football team, who are in Margao for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Myanmar hosted kids from an orphanage.

National coach Stephen Constantine joined the players like Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh and Amrinder Singh in the interaction as they struck an instant chord with the orphanage kids. Amrinder's gesture of helping a kid tie his shoe lace won many hearts.

The kids in turn wished the Men in Blue good luck ahead of the game which kicks of at 8pm (IST) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

Boxer Vijender Singh who clinched bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics was one of the first to take to Twitter to wish children on their special day.

India's hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, also joined the ever-swelling list of Twitteratis to wish the kids.

Related Articles

Story first published: Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 14:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS