Indian Postal Department honours Chuni Goswami on 82nd birthday with commemorative stamp

By
Bengaluru, Jan 16: Chuni Goswami, the Indian football stalwart who led India to win the gold medal in the 1962 Asian Games in Bangkok, was honoured by the Indian Postal Department on Wednesday at his residence in Kolkata.

The Indian Postal Department issued a commemorative stamp to honour the legendary footballer on his 82nd birthday (January 15).

Chuni-da, as the Arjuna awardee and Padma Shri awardee is fondly known as amongst the football supporters, is the third Indian footballer after the late Gostho Paul (1998), and late Dr Talimeren Ao (2018) on whose name a postal stamp has been issued by the largest postal network in the world.

"It was a completely unexpected gesture. I'm really humbled with this honour shown to me. It'll further inspire me to live a longer life," Goswami said.

"Over the years, I have received many laurels during my sporting career. But this one at the fag-end of my life, will surely be right up there," he added after the commemorative stamp was issued in his residence in Kolkata.

Goswami was also a member of the Indian team which finished second behind hosts Israel in the AFC Asian Cup in 1964. He had scored India's third goal in the 3-1 victory against Hong Kong en-route to the final.

He is also one of the six Indian footballers to have received the prestigious Padma Shri Award (others being the Late Gotsho Paul, late Sailen Manna, PK Banerjee, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Sunil Chhetri) along with the Arjuna Award.

Source: AIFF

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
