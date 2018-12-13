Injured Mooy to miss Australia's AFC Asian Cup title defence

Sydney, December 13: Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy has been ruled out of Australia's 2019 AFC Asian Cup defence in the United Arab Emirates next month after suffering a torn knee ligament.
The 28-year-old tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee while playing for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League against Arsenal on Saturday.
He saw a specialist and was ruled out until February, Huddersfield said in a statement on their website.
"I'm gutted to be missing an important time for club and country," Mooy said.
Aaron Mooy has been ruled out of the Socceroos #AsianCup2019 defence after Huddersfield Town revealed the midfielder tore his medial collateral ligament in his right knee. (Pic: AAP) https://t.co/vdIa533CxS pic.twitter.com/0R5je2Iv3F— ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) December 12, 2018
"I'm also sad that this injury will rule me out of the AFC Asian Cup.
"I'd like to wish the Socceroos all the best as they head to the UAE; I'll be supporting them from afar.
"The hard work on my recovery has already started and I'm looking forward to being back out on the pitch."
Australia, who won the title on home soil in 2015, beating South Korea 2-1 in the final, are in Group B and face Jordan on January 6, Palestine on January 11 and Syria on January 15 in the tournament, which begins on January 5.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold will name his 23-man squad for the tournament next week.
(With Agency inputs)