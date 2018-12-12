Football

Mooy doubtful for Australia's AFC Asian Cup title defence

By
Aaron Mooy
Aaron Mooy is a doubtful starter for AFC Asian Cup

Sydney, December 12: Australia's midfielder Aaron Mooy looks set to miss part of his country's 2019 AFC Asian Cup defence next month after posting a photo of his knee in a brace.

Mooy sustained the injury in Huddersfield Town's 0-1 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League and reports say the 28-year-old could be out for up to six weeks with a medial ligament strain.

That would see Mooy miss Australia's three group stage matches against Jordan (January 6), Palestine (January 11) and Syria (January 15) in the United Arab Emirates.

If the Socceroos top Group B they would face a last 16 match on January 20.

Australia, who will name their 23-man squad next week, are awaiting a medical report from Huddersfield on the extent of Mooy's injury.

Fellow midfielder Tom Rogic's participation is also in doubt due to a knee problem while Daniel Arzani has been ruled out with a serious knee injury.

The AFC Asian Cup will be held at eight venues in the UAE from January 5 to February 1.

Australia beat South Korea 2-1 in the last edition's final held in front of a capacity crowd of 85,000 plus at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
