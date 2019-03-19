Injured Suarez to miss Uruguay's China Cup campaign

Bengaluru, March 19: Barcelona star Luis Suarez has been ruled out of the upcoming China Cup with Uruguay after spraining his ankle for his club at the weekend.
The third edition of the annual China Cup featuring four teams from two confederations will be held from March 21 to 25 in Nanning, Guangxi.
The 32-year-old is expected to miss between 10 and 15 days after limping off late in the recent 4-1 win at Real Betis in La Liga.
"He will... undertake his recovery with the FC Barcelona medical team, having been withdrawn from the Uruguayan national team squad," Barcelona announced on their club website, which was shared in their Twitter handle.
Suarez's absence adds to that of Edinson Cavani for Uruguay after the Paris Saint-Germain striker failed to shake off a thigh injury for the trip to China PR.
Cavani has been out of action since he hobbled off during the Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes against Bordeaux last month.