Football Inter Milan Maintains Perfect Champions League Start With 4-0 Win Against Union Saint-Gilloise Inter Milan achieved a commanding 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. Lautaro Martinez and Francesco Pio Esposito were key contributors to this impressive win, marking Inter's third consecutive victory without conceding a goal. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Inter Milan maintained their flawless Champions League run with a commanding 4-0 victory against Union Saint-Gilloise. Lautaro Martinez continued his impressive scoring streak, while Francesco Pio Esposito contributed significantly to two goals at Lotto Park. The match could have started differently if not for Yann Sommer's crucial save against Promise David early on and Christian Burgess's blocked attempt by Martinez shortly after.

Inter found their rhythm and broke the deadlock 41 minutes into the game. Denzel Dumfries scored from close range after connecting with Yann Bisseck's header from a corner. Just five minutes later, Martinez doubled the lead by finishing Pio Esposito's pass, slotting the ball past Kjell Scherpen. This goal deflated USG, allowing Inter to control the second half.

In the second half, Inter capitalised on a penalty opportunity when Kevin Mac Allister handled the ball during a challenge with Martinez. Hakan Calhanoglu confidently converted from 12 yards out. Pio Esposito missed an easy chance but redeemed himself in the 76th minute by scoring his first Champions League goal, threading a low shot through Fedde Leysen's legs.

Impressive Defensive Record

This victory marks Inter's third consecutive win without conceding a goal in this season’s Champions League, a first in their history. Their 4-0 triumph matches their largest winning margin in the competition, only surpassed by a 5-1 win over Valencia in October 2004. Despite underperforming their expected goals (xG) of 4.51 from 21 shots, they showcased defensive strength by allowing just 0.95 xG to Union.

Lautaro Martinez has now scored his 24th goal in Europe’s top competition. He leads with 11 goals in the Champions League for 2025, more than any other player during this period. Inter’s performance highlights both their attacking prowess and defensive resilience as they continue their campaign.

Inter Milan’s comprehensive win against Union Saint-Gilloise underscores their dominance in this year’s Champions League group stage. With three wins and no goals conceded so far, they are setting new records and demonstrating formidable form both offensively and defensively.