Inter and Fiorentina wanted Sofiane Boufal in summer window, says agent

Bengaluru, October 31: Southampton star attacking midfielder Sofiane Boufal was wanted by Inter Milan and Fiorentina this summer according to claims by his agent.
Southampton signed Boufal from Lille last season with big expectations but the Morocco international has not been able to live up to them.
He had troubles with injuries and also found it hard to adapt to the conditions of the English football.
The former Lille winger has been restricted to five Premier League appearances under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino. But that wonder goal against West Brom could well make the difference to his frozen career at St Mary's.
Boufal's agent Yvan Le Mée said: "He feels good now, he's just waiting to play more.
"In August we had clubs like Inter, Fiorentina and Celta Vigo, who know what they're doing when it comes to buying players, who all wanted to buy him at any cost.
"Southampton said no, though, and now he's proving he's someone who can win points."
Meanwhile, Boufal still relishes his strike against West Bromwich.
“When I went past one or two players I felt confident, and the rest of it just felt natural,” Boufal told the Southampton website.
“I'm so happy with the goal - for my family and all the people who have helped me in the difficult moments.
“Sometimes you have good moments and sometimes you have bad moments, but the most important thing is to be confident in yourself.
“I hope the best is still to come. I hope this goal will help me for the future with Southampton.
“I just want to think about the future and work hard. It's very important to work harder in the difficult moments."