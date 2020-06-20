Football
Inter great Mario Corso dies

By Dom Farrell
san siro
Mario Corso was a star in Inter's greatest ever team and won two European Cups and four Scudetti across more than 500 appearances.

Milan, June 20: Inter great Mario Corso has died, aged 78.

The Serie A giants confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday.

"Mario Corso has passed away, a man who was Inter through and through and an eternal champion, gifted with infinite class," it read.

"He enchanted the world with his left foot in a team that marked an era.

"The thoughts and love of every one of us go to his family at this difficult time."

Corso was one of the standout performers in Helenio Herrera's celebrated Inter side that won back-to-back European Cups in 1963-64 and 1964-65.

He was long established before that period, making his debut as a 16-year-old. Corso's goal against Bologna in November 1958 made him the youngest goalscorer in Inter history at 17 years, three months and five days.

A winger gifted with an exquisite left foot, Corso won four Serie A titles and made 23 appearances for Italy.

Overall, his Inter career spanned 1957 to 1973, during which time he amassed 502 appearances and 94 goals.

Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
