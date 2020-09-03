Inter looking to sell star midfielder, three clubs who should target him

September 3: If reports in Italy are to be believed, Serie A giants Inter could be willing to part ways with their star attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen despite signing him only in January.
The Danish playmaker was snapped up by Antonio Conte from Spurs in January for a fee around £17 million, but the move has been far from successful.
In fact, the former Ajax star has struggled to fit into the 3-5-2 system and could face further competition or places with the signing of Arturo Vidal.
Inter already have a strong midfield with players like Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella and with Vidal's signing looking imminent, it is claimed that Conte could be looking to ship off Eriksen and this should alert plenty of clubs around Europe.
Here, we look at three clubs who shoul be looking for the signature of the Dane.
1. Arsenal
Even though Eriksen has spent around six-and-a-half seasons at Arsenal's local rivals Spurs, we have seen quite a number of players playing for both north London clubs. With Mesut Ozil being frozen out of the squad, Arsenal could do with a playmaker of Eriksen's ability and should register thir interest in the world-class midfield maestro.
2. AC Milan
AC Milan have become a fallen giant in Italian football in recent years, but they have never been shy of making statements in the transfer market. The Rossoneri enjoyed a good run of form after lockdown and would be determined to start the season on that note. With Eriksen becoming out of favour at the other part of the city, Milan should try their luck to bring the Danish playmaker.
3. Barcelona
Eriksen has been a player who has been linked with Barcelona numerous times in his career and with the Blaugrana looking to completely revamp their squad, Eriksen being available could finally make way for the move. Eriksen is ideal for the Barcelona system and would bring a lot of creativity to the midfield, something the club will need especially if Lionel Messi does leave the club.