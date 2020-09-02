Three players Liverpool should target this summer

Kolkata, September 2: Liverpool dominated the Premier League last season, thereby ending their 30-year-old title wait in the top flight of English football.
However, ahead of the new season, the Reds have been silent in the transfer market unlike most of their rivals.
Liverpool have a title to defend and it could prove to be a poor decision if they do not act fast in the market. Here, we will take a look at three players the Reds should sign this summer.
1. Ismaila Sarr (Watford)
Liverpool have been looking for an attacking player who can deputise for each of their attacking trio and Ismaila Sarr would be the right fit. Watford are reportedly looking for £40m to part ways with their star forward and Liverpool should definitely take this chance.
Liverpool should go after Watford star
2. Christian Eriksen (Inter)
The Danish playmaker made his move to Inter from Tottenham Hotspur only in January, but has not been able to make his mark in Serie A yet. Liverpool sometimes struggle against teams defending deep and someone like Eriksen can be helpful to their cause in such games and he is also proven in the Premier League.
3. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)
A player who has been linked with every top club in recent years, Koulibaly is one of the best defenders and Liverpool could boast undisputedly the best defence in the world if they manage to sign the Senegal international.