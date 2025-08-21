Why India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup will happen? Sports Ministry confirming No Bilateral series but makes other Revelation | Exclusive

Football Inter Miami Triumphs Over Tigres UANL 2-1 In Leagues Cup Quarter-Final Thanks To Suarez's Penalties Inter Miami secured a 2-1 victory against Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals, with Luis Suarez scoring both penalties. Lionel Messi missed the match due to injury. The team will face Orlando City in the semi-finals. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 13:46 [IST]

Luis Suarez's two penalties secured Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup quarter-final. Lionel Messi was absent due to injury. Despite his return from a muscle issue in a previous match against LA Galaxy, where he played a key role off the bench, coach Javier Mascherano noted Messi's discomfort. On Wednesday, Messi watched from the sidelines as Miami took an early lead.

Jordi Alba's cross hit Javier Aquino's arm, resulting in a penalty for Miami. Suarez confidently converted it into the top-right corner. Miami dominated the first half but couldn't extend their lead. Coach Mascherano was sent off just before halftime after reacting angrily to the stoppage time shown by the fourth official.

After halftime, Diego Lainez nearly equalised for Tigres with a powerful shot that hit the post. Their persistence paid off in the 67th minute when Angel Correa bypassed Gonzalo Ujan easily and scored past Oscar Ustari. Miami also faced a setback when Alba left with a lower-leg injury, and only Ustari's quick save prevented Correa from scoring again.

Suarez remained pivotal for Miami, converting another penalty after Aquino handled the ball again. This decision came after a lengthy VAR review, despite the ball appearing to deflect onto Aquino’s arm. Suarez calmly scored in the 89th minute, securing Miami’s win.

The match ended dramatically as Edgar Lopez's header hit both posts but didn't cross the line, allowing Miami to advance to face Orlando City in the semi-finals next week. Orlando reached this stage by defeating Toluca 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw, with goalkeeper Pedro Gallese saving two penalties and scoring one himself.

All semi-finalists are from MLS. Seattle Sounders beat Puebla 4-3 on penalties following another scoreless draw. Despite Danny Musovski’s red card in the 76th minute, Seattle prevailed thanks to Andrew Thomas’s two crucial saves during spot-kicks. They will meet LA Galaxy next.

LA Galaxy's Path and Statistical Insights

The LA Galaxy overcame Pachuca 2-1 with an own goal by Alonso Aceves and Marco Reus’s precise strike putting them ahead 2-0 before Alemao scored a late consolation goal for Pachuca.

Despite missing Messi, Miami outperformed Tigres statistically with more shots (14 vs 13), shots on target (four vs two), and expected goals (2.24 xG vs 0.78). However, much of their xG came from two contentious penalties. They hope for Messi’s recovery before facing Orlando City again after losing 4-1 without him earlier this month.

The Herons will play D.C. United on Sunday in MLS before their semi-final clash with Orlando City.