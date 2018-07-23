Inter Milan eyeing to make a move for Arturo Vidal

London, July 23: Inter Milan are eyeing to make a move for Arturo Vidal in this summer transfer window. The 31-year-old Chilean midfielder was not a regular starter for Bayern Munich in the previous season and would himself be interested to make a move to a new club.
But, Inter Milan have to sell one of their key players to make funds to sign Vidal. The Serie A side have already brought Radja Nainggolan in their side with a huge transfer fee.
Stefan De Vrij was also a good addition to their side. If they are able to sign Vidal in this summer transfer window, Milan is going to be a top contender to win the Serie A. They will also try to perform well in the Champions League too with this squad depth.
Milan will try to sell Matias Vecino to Chelsea this summer to make funds for the Chilean midfielder. The new manager of Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of Matias Vecino and he has shown his interest to bring in the Uruguayan star midfielder in their squad. If Milan can get a transfer fee, around £35 million by selling Vecino, they can surely go for Vidal.
Vidal's contract with Bayern Munich is going to expire after the end of the 2018-19 season. Munich management has shown no eagerness to extend his contract. Vidal has been instrumental for the Juventus side in Serie A in his five years’ stint in Italy.
Vidal has won several trophies with Juventus. After that, he joined Bayern in the 2015-16 season with a transfer fee worth £37 million and continued his good form in his first two seasons there.
In the previous season, he was seen on the bench several times. He has only made 22 appearances for Bayern in Bundesliga in the 2017-18 campaign and scored 6 goals.
Hence, it is quite certain that Vidal can still play a vital role for any side and moving to a new club in the next season might resurrect his career. Now, we have to see if Milan will place an official bid for him in the upcoming days.
