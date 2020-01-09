Inter Milan eager to sign Ashley Young in January: Should Manchester United let him go?

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Ashley Young could be the latest Manchester United player to swap England for Italy as according to reports Inter Milan have shown interest in signing him in January.
Young has been overtaken by Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the club's first-choice right-back this season and with the 34-year-old's current contract at Manchester United due to expire in the summer, he is now free to discuss a move away from Old Trafford with foreign clubs this month.
The Serie A side reportedly has contacted the player over a transfer and as per reports the player has given green light to the deal. But it is still unclear if Manchester United would allow him to leave in the mid-season window.
However, should he agree on a move, Inter reportedly are willing to hand him on an 18-month contract. Conte apparently believes Young still has the competence and force to succeed at the highest level, especially in Italy.
Should Young move to Inter this month, he would be the third player to move to the San Siro from Old Trafford in last six months, with both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku having moved in the summer window.
How can Young improve Inter?
The Serie A leaders look to strengthen further before the title race in Italy heats up. Conte reportedly is eying midfield and fullback addition in January. He is hoping to replace wingback Kwadwo Asamoah primarily who has suffered from injury problems and is looking for a ball-carrier who can aid the transition between defence and attack.
Moreover, with Cristiano Biraghi failing to influence during his loan spell from Fiorentina, Inter Milan do appear to be in need of signing a new left wing-back. Young has previously showcased that he is comfortable playing in either of the fullback position and with Conte using the formation of 3-5-2 in Inter, the English international should fit well.
Since changing the position to defence, Young over the years has had a mixed time but surely has showcased that he is capable of playing there. As an offensive fullback, his attacking output crossing has been useful but defensively he has had some tough time. But with Serie A being a comparative slow league, he would surely be a big addition to the Inter side who looks to strengthen in every font to put a title challenge.
Should United let him go?
United already have a light squad that has been disrupted by injuries and Solskjaer may well be resistant to lose anybody this month without a replacement lined up. The 34-year-old although is not the first choice in the side but him being the club captain, a side which is mostly lacking leaders in dressing room, letting him go at such point would not be wise. However, United are destined to let him go on free in June next Summer and if they can sign a possible replacement of him in January, cash in on him could be an option.