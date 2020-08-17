Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Conte: Don't call my Inter team the 'saviours' of Italy

By John Skilbeck

Dusseldorf (Germany), August 17: Antonio Conte vowed Inter should not be portrayed as Italy's footballing "saviours" as they battle for Europa League glory.

A semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk awaits coach Conte and his team on Monday (August 17) in Dusseldorf, with the prospect of ending the season with silverware.

Attentions have turned to Inter at home after Juventus fell to Lyon and Napoli lost to Barcelona in the Champions League last-16, while Atalanta bowed out to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the same competition.

The Nerazzurri represent Italy's last hope for a European trophy this season, but Conte dismissed the notion they are playing for the nation.

The former Italy and Juventus boss said in a news conference on Sunday: "We don't consider ourselves the saviours of the country, we've made our journey without looking at the others.

"Our goal is to improve ourselves. Personally, if we achieved a European success I would be happy for the club, not for myself. I'm not thinking about my personal record but about the club that decided to hire me."

Conte looks set to have to cope without the injured Alexis Sanchez, with the Chilean battling to recover from a hamstring injury.

"Sanchez has been out for three quarters of the season," Conte said. "Now we realise what kind of weapon we are missing. It is normal that not having him available is disappointing for me and denies me a fundamental element."

At least Inter should have Romelu Lukaku available, with the former Everton and Manchester United striker having scored in his last nine matches in this competition.

That run began in 2014, in his Everton days, and Lukaku is the first player to have strung together such a run either in the Europa League or its forerunner, the UEFA Cup.

He has been involved in 15 goals during that sequence, scoring 12 times and having three assists.

Inter are through to the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time since they won the Champions League in the 2009-10 campaign, but Conte is taking nothing for granted about going any further.

He described Shakhtar as "a team full of talented players", saying Inter would show them "great respect".

Conte closed down questioning about Inter's transfer plans.

Club president Steven Zhang has big ambitions for the club, with even Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi linked to Inter recently.

"At this time it is inappropriate to talk about the transfer market and other players," Conte said.

"We are playing the season finale and I can only thank my squad for what they've done during the season and after lockdown, they have been commendable."

More UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,589,682 | World - 21,605,509
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue