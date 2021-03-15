Inter Milan star on Arsenal's radar: Great addition for the Gunners?

Bengaluru, March 15: Arsenal are reportedly ready to capitalise on the disturbance at Inter Milan by tabling a bid for right-back Achraf Hakimi as per the latest rumours.
Inter’s owners, Suning Holdings Group, recently have announced they will close their Chinese Super League team, Jiangsu FC, and since then speculation has been arising that they could scale back their operation at Inter as well.
As per some suggestions, the club may look to raise significant funds and several of Antonio Conte’s first-team squad have been linked with moves away. Youngster Hakimi is said to be one of them and as per rumours, it has put Arsenal on red alert.
Hakimi's brilliant form this season
Hakimi has been a regular in the first-team at Inter this season, filling in at right-back and right-wing back. His pace, intent of moving forward and strength to take on defenders have made him a revelation under Conte who has helped Inter sitting at the top with 11 goals (6G & 5A) involvement in just 25 Serie A games.
Transfer Fee
He made the switch to the Nerazzurri from Real Madrid last year following a successful two-year loan stint with Borussia Dortmund for £34million. Considering the situation, if Inter eventually wish to cash in on him they can definitely command a heavy fee.
A deal in the excess of £40m in the 2021 summer transfer window could be put on his head. But as per rumours, the Morocco international could be open to a move provided the Gunners are willing to match his current £75,0000-a-week wages.
Should Arsenal get him?
Arsenal could lose Hector Bellerin this summer who is on the radar of European heavyweights Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Considering the concern, Hakimi could be a great replacement or even a better addition due to his young age. His presence at the right-back could enhance Arsenal’s chance creation and it would represent a step in the right direction, highlighting a great start to Arsenal's summer window.