Football Inter Set To Challenge Napoli For Serie A Title In 2025-26 Season As Sassuolo Aims For Survival The Serie A 2025-26 season begins with Inter aiming to dethrone Napoli, who face challenges from newly promoted Sassuolo. Key player performances and predictions are highlighted.

Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions, will begin their 2025-26 campaign against Sassuolo, who recently won Serie B. Antonio Conte's team clinched the title by defeating Inter on the final day of last season. Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku were instrumental in their 2-0 victory over Cagliari at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Inter Milan, despite finishing second last season, are predicted to reclaim the Serie A title this year. They ended just one point behind Napoli but led in goals scored with 79 and had a strong defense. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram were key players, contributing significantly to Inter's attack.

Inter have a 35.9% chance of winning the title this season. However, Cristian Chivu faces a challenge replacing Simone Inzaghi, who had an impressive win rate of 65% over at least 40 matches. Napoli's chances of retaining their title stand at just 13.7%, even after strengthening their squad.

Atalanta might pose a threat to both Inter and Napoli despite losing Gian Piero Gasperini. Mateo Retegui's departure to Al-Qadsiah is significant as he was last season's top scorer with 25 goals. Ademola Lookman's potential exit could also impact Atalanta's performance.

Roma narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season but aim for better results under new coach Gian Piero Gasperini. They have a 45.9% chance of finishing in the top four this season. Paulo Dybala's return from injury boosts Roma's prospects.

Juventus and Milan are also contenders for Champions League places. Juventus' loan signing of Randal Kolo Muani proved crucial last season, while Jonathan David joins them this year on a free transfer. Milan has strengthened its midfield with Ardon Jashari and Luka Modric joining the squad.

Sassuolo's Survival Hopes

Sassuolo is expected to avoid relegation alongside Hellas Verona and Cagliari, who finished above the bottom three last season. Pisa faces the highest risk of relegation at 38.2%, followed by Cremonese and Lecce, who narrowly escaped relegation last year.

Lazio and Bologna have outside chances of breaking into the top four but are more likely to secure Europa League or Conference League spots instead. Bologna won the Coppa Italia last season, adding to their credentials for European competition.

The upcoming Serie A season promises intense competition with several teams vying for top positions and European spots. The dynamics among clubs like Inter, Napoli, Atalanta, Roma, Juventus, and Milan will shape an exciting league campaign.